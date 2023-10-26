Cade McNamara NFL Draft: Is Iowa QB returning in 2024?

Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara announced Wednesday that he will return to college football next year to play one more season with the Hawkeyes. The 2024 season will be the former Michigan quarterback’s sixth in college football and his second at Iowa.

McNamara suffered a torn ACL earlier this season, which has ruled him out for the rest of the 2023 college football season. The injury played a crucial role in his decision to return to college football in 2024, as his draft stock had already collapsed following the injury.

In an Instagram post, Cade McNamara wrote:

"Was not anticipating posting one of these when this year began however, there are some things in life that can not be explained but the best we can do is put our faith in God and follow the path that he has chosen for us."

The quarterback went on to appreciate everyone who had shown a level of support to him over the last couple of weeks. He noted he had a vision when he decided to leave Michigan and transfer to Iowa, and that remains the same ahead of the 2024 college football season.

"I want to thank everyone for all the love and support," McNamara wrote. "The road ahead is a rigorous one but nothing I haven’t overcome before. I can’t wait to get back to Iowa City to support my teammates for the rest of this season!

"I had a vision when I decided to come to Iowa and that vision remains the same. There is still a lot I want to accomplish in the Black and Gold and look forward to bringing it to life in the 2024 season."

The Hawkeyes are 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten) and play Northwestern on Nov. 4.

Better draft standing for Cade McNamara in 2025

Aside from the injury he suffered earlier in the season, the quarterback situation in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft is intense and doesn't give Cade McNamara a good standing. The 2024 draft could turn out to be one of the most quarterback-loaded drafts in history.

We could see leading college football quarterbacks like Caleb Williams, Michael Penix Jr., Drake Maye, Bo Nix, J.J. McCarthy, Shedeur Sanders, Jordan Travis, Sam Hartman, Quinn Ewers and a host of others declare for the draft in 2024. This will create intense competition among the prospects.

However, entering the draft in 2025 will put Cade McNamara in a better place. A brilliant performance in his final season with the Hawkeyes could present him as a draftable prospect in 2025 with lesser competition. Losing his starting place at Michigan and his current injury has affected his draft stocks badly; 2024 could be a chance for redemption.