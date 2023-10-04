Cade McNamara NFL Draft: When will Iowa's QB become eligible to get drafted?

Senior quarterback Cade McNamara has been an interesting player. He is in his first season with the Iowa Hawkeyes after playing three seasons with the Michigan Wolverines. McNamara has another year of eligibility and has not been able to separate himself before he had an injury completely derail his season.

He could declare for the 2024 NFL draft but still has a few months to decide on his next move. The Iowa Hawkeyes have a strong defensive team and could step up and be a contender in the Big Ten.

What has Cade McNamara done so far and is it enough to be a strong player in the NFL?

Cade McNamara: 2024 NFL draft projection

If Cade McNamara decided to go to the NFL, it would probably be a tough decision. This 2024 draft class is full of talented quarterback prospects, and it is probable that he would be an undrafted free agent.

This draft class has players such as Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Shedeur Sanders, Michael Penix Jr., Quinn Ewers and Bo Nix who can all be first-round quarterbacks.

After that, there are still dozens of quarterbacks who can be viewed as draftable, and there are too many weaknesses in his game throwing the football to consider Cade McNamara a quarterback who should be taken within the top 224 players in the upcoming class.

It would not be shocking to see him want to prove off a major injury that he is healthy and can put up strong numbers as a starting quarterback as he has only had one season of starter's snaps in college football.

What to expect from Cade McNamara and the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2023

We have seen all we will see of Cade McNamara this season as he suffered a torn left ACL against the Michigan State Spartans. He will finish the season with less than stellar numbers as he is 46-for-90 (51.1%) for 505 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. His 5.6 yards per attempt is the worst of any season in his collegiate career.

However, the Iowa Hawkeyes are in a good place as the program is 4-1 (1-1 Big Ten). A lot of that has gone to the strength of their defense but they will be in contention to be in the Big Ten championship game with the rest of their schedule.