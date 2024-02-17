Caitlin Clark secured the women's college basketball scoring record on Thursday night against Michigan. The Iowa point scored a school-record 49 points to overtake Kelsey Plum, who had secured the record in 2017 during her college days at Washington.

Clark has 3,569 points in her college basketball career with the Iowa Hawkeyes. However, she's still behind Pete Maravich, who holds the men's Division I basketball record with 3,667 points, to become the all-time leading scorer.

With five remaining games in the regular season, along with the upcoming Big Ten tournament and the NCAA tournament on the horizon, Clark has the chance to go for Maravich’s record. It will be a big milestone for the women's game in college basketball.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Should Clark maintain her current scoring pace of 32.7 points per game this season, she will require four games to surpass the legendary Pete Maravich. That sets the stage for a potential milestone on Iowa's senior day against Ohio State on March 2.

Let's take a look at how Caitlin Clark's record compares to Pete Maravich's long-standing scoring mark in the NCAA.

Caitlin Clark vs. Pete Maravich

Games played

Pete Maravich played 83 games across three seasons in his college basketball career at LSU from 1967 to 1970. It's worth noting that freshmen were allowed to suit up for college programs during the days of Maravich.

Caitlin Clark, meanwhile, has played 126 games in four seasons with Iowa. She's set to add to that tally in the remainder of the regular season and the postseason tournaments.

Points scored

Pete Maravich scored 3,667 points for the Tigers, averaging 44.2 points per game. It's worth noting that there was no 3-pointer in the NCAA during his days.

Meanwhile, Clark has scored 3,569 points for the Hawkeyes. Now in her fourth season, she's averaging 28.3 points per game.

Field goal percentage

Pete Maravich concluded his collegiate basketball career at LSU with a field-goal rate of 43.8 percent and a free-throw rate of 77.5 percent.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark has achieved a 46.7 percent success rate on field goal and an impressive 85.6 percent accuracy from the free-throw line.