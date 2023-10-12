Cal vs. Utah prediction, odds, and picks - Oct. 14

California Golden Bears head to Utah to play the Utes on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 3 p.m. ET.
Cal is currently 3-3 this season who are coming off a 52-40 home loss to Oregon State on Saturday. The Golden Bears have alternated wins and losses this season. Utah, meanwhile, is 4-1 but lost its first game to Oregon State on Sept. 29 and had its bye week last week.
Cal vs. Utah Match Details
Fixture: Cal Golden Bears (3-3) vs. Utah Utes (4-1)
Date & Time: Saturday, Oct. 14 @ 3:30 p.m. ET.
Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Cal vs. Utah Betting Odds
Spread
Cal +12 (-110)
Utah -12 (-110)
Moneyline
Cal +350
Utah -455
Total
Over 45 (-110)
Under 45 (-110)
Cal vs. Utah Picks
Utah won't announce if Cam Rising will be playing Saturday as the quarterback has been working back since a torn ACL, which does have an impact on the picks for this game.
However, one pick that should hit is running back Isaiah Ifanse to score a touchdown. The Golden Bears offense is explosive and goes through their running backs, and Ifanse can easily break tackles and find holes. In his past three games, Ifanse has scored a touchdown in two games.
The other pick is Utah's first-half spread. The Utes should come out early and score on this Golden Bears defense which has struggled this season.
Cal vs. Utah head-to-head
Cal and Utah have played each other 12 times and the all-time series is tied 6-6.
The last meeting was in 2016, with Cal winning 28-23. However, the Golden Bears have not won in Utah since 1963.
Cal vs. Utah prediction
Cal has a solid offense, but its defense is a major concern against the Utah Utes offense. Even if Cam Rising doesn't play, Utah still should cruise to a win, as the Utes offense will be able to pick apart the Golden Bears secondary.
Utah should get out to an early lead and cruise to a double-digit win here.
Prediction: Utah wins and covers the 12-point spread.
