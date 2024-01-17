Caleb Downs transfer portal: 5 landing spots for the Alabama S ft. Oregon

Alabama Crimson Tide safety Caleb Downs has entered the transfer portal according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Following Nick Saban's retirement as the head coach of Alabama, several players have entered the transfer portal. The latest is Downs who was an All-American as a freshman this past season and will have plenty of suitors for him.

Caleb Downs transfer portal landing spots

#1. Oregon

The Oregon Ducks retained Dan Lanning as head coach and still need to improve their defense and secondary.

As a freshman, Downs led the team in tackles with 107, while also recording 3.5 tackles for a loss. Downs also added two interceptions, four passes defended and also had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The safety was one of the Crimson Tide's best players and if he wants to compete for a title, going to Oregon makes sense.

Currently, the Ducks have Steve Stephens IV and Evan Williams as their safeties but could be replaced by Downs.

#2. Georgia

If Caleb Downs wants to remain in the SEC, the safety could go back home and play for Kirby Smart at Georgia.

The Bulldogs will have Javon Bullard as a starting safety, as well as Malaki Starks, but Georgia could have one of the best safety duos with Bullard and Downs if they can land him.

Immediately, Georgia's defense would be one of the best in the country and the Bulldogs would be a favorite to win the national championship.

#3. Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines are fresh off of winning the national championship, but they have lost several key players to the NFL Draft.

Michigan did get a big boost to their secondary with Makari Paige returning for his final year. Paige will help strengthen the secondary, but the Wolverines still need to help replenish the lost players.

Downs could come in and immediately start for Michigan and help the Wolverines try and repeat as national champs.

#4. Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers' defense struggled at times with passing, as the Vols ranked 64th in the country allowing 221.5 passing yards per game.

Tennessee's offense remains one of the top in the country, but until they improve their defense, the Vols will continue to struggle in the SEC.

Caleb Downs can come in and immediately start at safety and help shut down the passing game.

#5. Notre Dame

Caleb Downs picked Alabama over Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Clemson, and now the Fighting Irish should once again be interested in him.

Notre Dame's passing defense ranked third in the country this season but adding another impact player in Downs will only make the Fighting Irish that much more difficult to play against.

If Downs goes to Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish would immediately be a playoff contender.