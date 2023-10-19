Caleb Williams 40 time: How fast is USC QB?

Caleb Williams is a fast quarterback, an ability he constantly exploits to extend plays and perform at the level that he does. His 40-yard dash time is reportedly 4.59 seconds, just 0.11 seconds slower than an average NFL wide receiver or cornerback. Those two positions consistently score the fastest 40-yard dash times in the NFL draft.

Williams' time is way faster than the 40-yard dash time average of NFL quarterbacks, which stands at 4.93 seconds.

Caleb Williams' explosiveness allows him to work outside the pocket and run when the occasion demands it. Although we haven't seen it as much this year compared to his first two seasons, Williams is a bonafide dual-threat quarterback.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

In his sole season with the Oklahoma Sooners, he ran for 442 yards with six rushing touchdowns. Williams' first season at USC, his Heisman year, brought 382 rushing yards with a career-high 10 touchdowns through the ground game.

While this season's more pro-style Trojans offense has meant that Williams has had fewer opportunities to run, his ability is still there. All this information is well known by scouts and front offices in the NFL, which is why everyone expects Caleb Williams to be the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft.

The only thing that could prevent him from going to the NFL next season would be a desire to win silverware with the Trojans. With the rise of Washington and Oregon, it looks unlikely that the Trojans will get to the Pac-12 championship game. That, paired with the upset loss to Notre Dame in Week 7, makes it improbable that the team will attend the playoffs this year.

However, with the expansion of the format to 12 teams next year and with Caleb Williams at quarterback, the Trojans could look like prime candidates for a playoff run in 2024.

Caleb Williams' 2023 season

Williams is having another great season, with 2021 passing yards and 23 touchdown passes. However, he's just one interception shy of the number he had in 2022, so most likely, he will record more this year.

The bookies have him at +3000 odds to win the Heisman Trophy again, making him the ninth most likely player to win it.