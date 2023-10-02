Caleb Williams dazzles in LeBron James cleats, delivers stunning performance to claim 48-41 win over Buffs

NBA legend LeBron James continues to leave his mark on the sporting world. His influence now extends to college football. Athletes like Caleb Williams are proudly sporting his signature gear.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams stole the spotlight by donning a pair of iconic black LeBron James cleats -- the ‘LeBron 4’. The striking choice of footwear certainly added an extra layer of flair to Williams’ on-field performance against the Buffs.

The USC Trojans posted a hard-fought 48-41 triumph over the Colorado Buffaloes with Caleb William at the helm. This further amplified his eye-catching choice of cleats.

The significance of athletes emulating LeBron James has now become a trend. This is not the case just in their game but also in their style choices. LeBron is set to enter his 21st NBA season, and his impact continues to reverberate on the next generation of athletes.

Caleb Williams spearheads USC's offense against the Buffaloes

There was quite the buzz before the game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the USC Trojans. However, the Buffs, led by head Coach Deion Sanders, suffered their second continuous defeat. Oregon Ducks posted a thumping 42-6 victory in week 4 over the high-flying Buffs. Apparently, they were 3-0 before facing them.

Caleb Williams certainly channeled the spirit of legends like Archie Griffin against the Buffs. The No. 8 USC quarterback gave an eye-pleasing performance. This certainly reinstated why he’s being considered a favorite for the Heisman Trophy.

Williams scored six touchdowns in a thrilling 48-41 win over Colorado. The Buffaloes were already handicapped by the absence of key defensive players, particularly star wide receiver Travis Hunter. The Buffs have now lost both games without Travis Hunter on their roster.

Colorado had no answer to the relentless onslaught led by Williams. Ever since the kickoff, USC proved to be an offensive juggernaut, spearheaded by Williams. The Trojans swiftly racked up points, with Williams delivering a masterclass.

This included a spectacular 71-yard touchdown connection with Tahj Washington. Williams' stat sheet boasted 403 passing yards. Despite an interception late into the game, Williams hardly put a foot wrong during the game.

On the opposing end, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders tried his level best while amassing 371 passing yards and four touchdowns. However, it was Williams who claimed all the attention, not only for his on-field brilliance but also for his choice of footwear -- LeBron James cleats.