Caleb Williams NFL draft eligibility: Is the USC QB draft eligible for 2024?

USC quarterback Caleb Williams became Lincoln Riley’s third player to win the Heisman Trophy in 2022. A year before, Williams announced his entrance into college football in the most conspicuous way possible. Coming in for Spencer Rattler in Oklahoma’s rivalry game against Texas, Williams led the Sooners from 17-35 down to a comeback 55-48 victory.

In that game, he threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 88 yards and one touchdown. He started the next game for the Sooners, and the entire college football world has remained in awe of this generational talent. This QB prospect has developed so much that many agree he’s ready to go pro. But is he eligible?

Caleb Williams is eligible for the 2024 NFL draft. The first condition for eligibility is to have been out of high school for three years. Williams is a member of the 2020 high school class. He enrolled at the University of Oklahoma in 2021 and is playing his third college football season.

That Williams has not exhausted his college eligibility will not be an impediment. Being the current holder of the Heisman Trophy and the overwhelming favorite to win it again, his draft stock is high. Some mock drafts have projected him as a first-round pick and a top-10 overall pick.

How is Caleb Williams doing this season?

Caleb Williams is a second-year starting quarterback for the USC Trojans. He became USC’s first Heisman Trophy winner since Reggie Bush in 2005. In 2022, Williams passed for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns. He rushed for an additional 382 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Being only in his sophomore season when he achieved this feat and being ineligible for the 2023 NFL draft, Williams returned for the 2023 season. He is tipped by many as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy again for the second straight year. But there’s no dearth of worthy competitors who’ll give him a run for his money.

However, Caleb Williams remains the man to beat this season, with incredible stats showing how great he’s been. He has led the Trojans to six wins in as many games this season. In the process, he’s completed 199 of 166 pass attempts for 1,822 yards and 22 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 124 yards and six touchdowns.

This weekend, Caleb Williams and the Trojans go head-to-head with Notre Dame and Sam Hartman, one of his keenest competitors for the Heisman. It will be another opportunity for Williams to strengthen his claim to the most coveted prize in college football.