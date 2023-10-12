Caleb Williams has achieved what many would regard as the ultimate prize of college football. The USC quarterback won the Heisman Trophy in 2022. He only just completed his sophomore season, but no one could deny him the award given his stats that season. He threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns, rushing for an additional 382 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Despite all of the accolades, Williams still wants more. One might be wondering what more there is for him to win, but it isn't about him. In an interview earlier this year, he stressed the importance of winning titles for his team, which will help his teammates stock in the NFL draft. He said:

“You look at that 2019 LSU team. They went undefeated and won the national championship. Obviously, Joe Burrow went first in that draft, but everybody got drafted. That’s what I want. Winning doesn’t only help myself, but it helps my other teammates get drafted and up their stock.”

The 2022 season performance earned him more than the Heisman Trophy. He also won the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, AP College Football Player of the Year, and Sporting News College Football Player of the Year.

Furthermore, he was a unanimous All-American and was named in the First-team All-Pac-12. He won the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and was the Best Male College Athlete at the ESPY Award.

Can Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans win the National Championship?

Caleb Williams is not the only one on the USC team with an unsatisfied itch for the college football national championship title. The head coach of the USC Trojans is regarded as one of the best coaches in college football, but his playoff record leaves much to desire.

Lincoln Riley has a 1-4 post-season bowl record and a 0-3 record in the CFP. Apparently, it will be his goal and that of the USC Trojans football team to go all the way this season and win the national championship. The Trojans have not been national champions since 2004 and their fans will be counting on Riley to bring the title home this season.

Caleb Williams has been diligently doing his part as the No. 10 USC is currently six games unbeaten this season. The quarterback has passed for 1,822 yards and 22 touchdowns in six games this season. He leads the Trojans to an all-important face-off against the Fighting Irish this weekend as they seek their seventh win in as many games.