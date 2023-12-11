Caleb Williams vs Jayden Daniels: Statistical comparison (December 2023)

USC quarterback Caleb Williams hails from Washington, D.C., and won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 while playing for the Trojans. However, in the 2023 season, Williams did not rank even in the top 10 for the Heisman award.

Jayden Daniels, the senior quarterback for the LSU Tigers from San Bernardino, California, emerged as the winner of this season’s Heisman Trophy. Daniels was a four-star recruit from Cajon High School in California, ranked as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the nation.

Meanwhile, Caleb Williams set the USC record for the most touchdown passes in a single season with 42 and achieved the highest passing efficiency rating of 168.5 in 2022.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The question of who is better on the gridiron this 2023 season, Caleb Williams or Jayden Daniels, is a topic of much debate among fans and analysts alike.

Caleb Williams vs. Jayden Daniels stats in 2023

Completion Percentage

This season, Caleb Williams showcased a 68.6% pass completion rate. Meanwhile, Jayden Daniel exhibited even higher accuracy, completing 72.2% of his pass attempts.

Passing Yards

Williams amassed 3,633 passing yards, with an average of 9.4 yards per attempt and completed his longest pass at 76 yards.

Contrary to expectations, Daniels surpassed Williams with 3,812 passing yards, the longest completed pass of 86 yards and an average of 11.7 yards per attempt.

Passing Touchdowns

Williams scored 30 touchdowns, and Daniels achieved a total tally of 40 touchdowns.

Interceptions

Williams, a 6-foot-1, 215 lbs quarterback, threw five interceptions throughout the season, which is close to the LSU QB.

Conversely, Daniels, a 6-foot-4, 210 lbs signal-caller, minimized his interceptions to only four.

Rushing Yards

Williams carried the ball 97 times over the season, accumulating a total of 136 rushing yards, averaging 1.4 yards per carry.

On the flip side, Daniels amassed 1,134 rushing yards on 135 carries, averaging an impressive 8.4 yards per carry.

Rushing Touchdowns

Williams scored 11 rushing touchdowns, reaching the end zone with his longest run of the season, covering 46 yards.

Daniels crossed the goal line 10 times, and his most impressive run of the season extended for 85 yards.

Sacks

All through the season, USC QB Caleb Williams endured 33 sacks. Despite this, Williams achieved a Quarterback Rating of 82.3, ranking 11th among quarterbacks.

LSU signal-caller Jayden Daniels, was sacked 22 times, but managed to maintain an impressive QBR of 95.7, propelling him to the No. 1 position in college football.