California vs Oregon prediction, odds and picks - November 4 | NCAAF season 2023

The Pac-12 Conference has an exciting matchup in Week 10 in a Saturday evening matchup between the California Golden Bears and the sixth-ranked Oregon Ducks.

The Golden Bears (3-5, 1-4 in Pac-12) are on a bit of a cold stretch as they are on a three-game losing streak following Saturday's 50-49 home loss against the USC Trojans. The Ducks (7-1, 4-1) are on a two-game winning streak after a 35-6 road victory over the Utah Utes on Saturday.

California vs. Oregon Game Details

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Fixture: California Golden Bears (3-5, 1-4) vs. Oregon Ducks (7-1, 4-1)

Date and Time: November 4, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Autzen Stadium

California vs. Oregon Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline California Golden Bears +24.5 (-112) Over 59 (-108) +1300 Oregon Ducks -24.5 (-108) Under 59 (-112) -2800

California vs. Oregon Picks

The California Golden Bears have been one of the best rushing teams throughout college football as they're 20th with 200.3 rushing yards per game. Running back sophomore Jaydn Ott has been stepping up as he has 125 rushing attempts for 754 yards (6.0 yards per carry) with eight rushing touchdowns while also having 11 catches for 85 yards (7.7 yards per reception) with a receiving touchdown. Coming off 153 rushing yards last week, go with the under in his rushing yards as he tends to go back to the mean after massive games.

The Oregon Ducks have been one of the most prolific offensive teams in the sport as they are 10th in passing yards right now. Quarterback senior Bo Nix has been one of the top Heisman Trophy candidates as he is 206-of-283 (78.3 completion percentage) for 2,337 yards with 21 touchdown passes to a single interception. With Nix averaging 292.7 passing yards in his last three games, go with the over in his passing yards in this game.

California vs. Oregon Key Injuries

California

Running back Isaiah Ifanse - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Defensive back Raymond Woodie III - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Quarterback Sam Jackson V - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Defensive back Ethan Saunders - Undisclosed (OUT)

Running back King Doerue - Undisclosed (OUT)

Running back Byron Cardwell - Knee (OUT)

Oregon

Kicker Andrew Boyle - Undisclosed (OUT)

Running back Noah Whittington - Foot (OUT)

Wide receiver Josh Delgado - Undisclosed (OUT)

California vs. Oregon Head-to-Head

The California Golden Bears and the Oregon Ducks are dead even in their 86 games as they each are 42-42-2 all-time against one another. Oregon won the previous two games, including a 42-24 road win last season.

California vs. Oregon Prediction

The Oregon Ducks are the superior program far and away here compared to the California Golden Bears. These defenses are nowhere near one another as the Golden Bears are allowing 45.3 points in their last three games while the Ducks are giving up 15.6 points in their previous five games. Oregon is 7-1 against the spread this year for a reason so go with them to cover the spread.

Prediction: Oregon Ducks -24.5