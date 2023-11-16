California vs Stanford prediction, odds and picks - November 18 | NCAAF season 2023

We have an interesting Pac-12 Conference on Saturday evening when the California Golden Bears square off against the Stanford Cardinal.

The Golden Bears (4-6, 2-5 in Pac-12) are trying to become bowl eligible as they are come off a 42-39 home win on Saturday against the Washington State Cougars. The Cardinal (3-7, 2-6) are coming off a massive 62-17 road loss against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday.

California vs. Stanford match details

Fixture: California Golden Bears (4-6, 2-5) vs. Stanford Cardinal (3-7, 2-6)

Date and Time: November 18, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California

California vs. Stanford betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline California Golden Bears -6.5 (-110) Over 55.5 (-110) -270 Stanford Cardinal +6.5 (-110) Under 55.5 (-110) +220

California vs. Stanford picks

The California Golden Bears have been running the football at an incredible level as the team is tied for 26th in the sport with 188.8 rushing yards per game. Sophomore Jaydn Ott has been doing well as he has 172 rushing attempts for 1,014 yards (5.9 yards per carry) with 10 rushing touchdowns. He has 150+ rushing yards in two of his last three games. So you can go with 150 rushing yards in this game.

The Stanford Cardinal were able to pass the football at a decent level as they are 56th in the nation with 239.2 passing yards per game. Sophomore quarterback Ashton Daniels played well thus far as he is 158-of-265 (59.6 completion percentage) for 1,907 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. With four interceptions in his previous two games, expect another interception thrown in this game.

California vs. Stanford key injuries

California

Quarterback Sam Jackson V - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Mason Mangum - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Defensive back Raymond Woodie III - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Running back Isaiah Ifanse - Undisclosed (OUT)

Running back Jaivian Thomas - Undisclosed (OUT)

Defensive lineman Ethan Saunders - Undisclosed (OUT)

Running back King Doerue - Undisclosed (OUT)

Running back Byron Cardwell - Knee (OUT)

Stanford

Running back Casey Filkins - Undisclosed (OUT)

Quarterback Ashton Daniels - Hand (Questionable)

Tight end Benjamin Yurosek - Upper Body (Questionable)

Wide receiver John Humphreys - Knee (OUT)

Safety Jimmy Wyrick - Undisclosed (OUT)

California vs. Stanford head-to-head

This Pac-12 rivalry continues as Saturday will be the 117th time that the California Golden Bears and the Stanford Cardinal battle it out. Stanford holds the edge with a 60-46-10 all-time record but California will take heart from the fact that they won the last game 27-20 at home.

California vs. Stanford prediction

This game opened with a 4.5-point spread and has now ballooned to 6.5, which is too high for this matchup. Stanford has played well in close games outside of last week's debacle. This Golden Bears' defense gave up 50.7 points on an average in their previous three games. So you can go with Stanford to score some points and cover the spread at home.

Prediction: Stanford Cardinal +6.5