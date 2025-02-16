Cam Jackson NFL draft 2025: Projecting top 3 landing spots for Florida DL ft. Seattle

Florida defensive lineman Cam Jackson is heading to the 2025 NFL draft after completing his fifth season in college and second at Florida. Jackson started his career with three seasons at Memphis before transferring to the Gators for the 2023 season. He had an immediate impact in Florida and was a stable defensive force for them.

Ad

This past season, Jackson registered 37 total tackles, including 13 solo efforts, two passes defended and 1 1/2 sacks. His strong season has him in a good position to be drafted. According to Pro Football Focus, he is the No. 217-ranked player in the draft.

As a result, Jackson is likely to be drafted in one of the final rounds of the draft. So, he is more likely to be selected by a team that has addressed bigger needs in the early rounds, rather than a team that has DL as its top priority. These are three teams that would be a good fit for him.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top three landing spots for Florida DL Cam Jackson

#1 Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are a team that has been middling for a few seasons now. They have some big needs they need to address in the first few rounds of the draft, including offensive guard and linebacker. Additionally, with quarterback Geno Smith entering the final year of his contract, it would not be surprising for the Seahawks to look for his successor in the early rounds.

Ad

The Seahawks also need to address the defensive line. However, with bigger needs to deal with early on, they could look for possible steals in the later rounds like Cam Jackson.

#2 Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions were one of the most dynamic teams in the NFL this season, but unfortunately for them, they have many players leaving for free agency. They need help on defense next year, but Edge and cornerback are a bigger priority for the Lions. As a result, they might be better off waiting to draft a DL until the later rounds, picking up someone like Cam Jackson.

Ad

#3 Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos were stellar in their first season with QB Bo Nix and unexpectedly made the playoffs. In the draft this year, their goal will likely be to get more help for Nix so that he does not plateau in year two. They will be looking at tight ends and wide receivers early on.

The Broncos also have defensive needs, particularly at DL and safety. If the Broncos can pick up Cam Jackson in the later rounds, it would be a success.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Seahawks Fans! Check out the latest Seattle Seahawks Schedule and dive into the Seahawks Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.