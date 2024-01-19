Cam McCormick injury history: Exploring injury-laden career of Miami TE

On Thursday, Cam McCormick announced that he will return to Miami for the 2024 CFB season. The tight end will make history by playing his ninth college football season.

McCormick has had a unique college football journey since enrolling at Oregon in Jan. 2016. He spent seven seasons with the Ducks before transferring to Miami for the 2023 season.

However, McCormick's time in Oregon was riddled with injuries. Notably, he also tore his left ACL in his senior year at Summit High School.

A look at Cam McCormick's injury-riddled college football timeline

After redshirting in 2016 and playing 13 games as a junior with Oregon in 2017, Cam McCormick broke his left fibula and tore his deltoid ligament in his first game of the 2018 season against Bowling Green. He required three surgeries and was sidelined for nearly three years.

While the 2020 pandemic season didn't count toward NCAA athletes' eligibility clocks, McCormick didn't feature for the Ducks that year. However, he returned to action, albeit for a brief period, in 2021.

McCormick suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury just two games into the 2021 season. After recovering from his Achilles tendon injury, the tight end managed to feature in 13 games for Oregon in the 2022 season before transferring to Miami.

Across seven years in Oregon, McCormick featured in just 29 games. However, he has managed to stay injury-free in Miami so far.

During the 2023 season, McCormick appeared in all 13 games for the Hurricanes. He caught eight passes for a total of 62 yards but didn't score a touchdown.

McCormick petitioned the NCAA for an extra year in September 2023, which he was granted. On Thursday, he announced that he would return for his ninth college football season, with the Miami Hurricanes at the age of 26.

It's safe to say that McCormick will be eager to score his first touchdown for Miami in the 2024 season.