Cam Ward Transfer Portal: 5 landing spots for Washington State QB feat. Ohio State and more 

Cam Ward's entry into the transfer portal has led to a lot of excitement as he is one of the top quarterbacks looking to switch teams.

With the Washington State Cougars this season, he has gone 323-of-485 (66.6 completion percentage) for 3,735 yards, with 25 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

With that in view, let's take a look at five programs that should be trying to land him for their program next season.

Cam Ward Transfer Portal Team #1: Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in an interesting position as Kyle McCord has also entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. With a team primed to be a national championship contender, they need to have a strong quarterback play and that is exactly what Cam Ward provides.

They tend to recruit incredible skill position players and this would be a great landing spot for Ward.

Cam Ward Transfer Portal Team #2: USC Trojans

With Caleb Williams departing for the NFL draft, the USC Trojans could be a great fit for Cameron Ward. He has shown the ability to dominate and not turn the ball over too much. Add to that the glamor of Hollywood and coach Lincoln Riley designing plays and this could be a great fit.

Cam Ward Transfer Portal Team #3: Washington Huskies

With Michael Penix Jr. potentially leaving and declaring for the NFL draft as well, there is going to be a void for a quarterback on one of the most talented programs.

Having an incredible coach like Kalen DeBoer and heading to the Big Ten Conference, the program needs to step up and have an outstanding showing. Ward could prove to be a stable quarterback who can help elevate the program.

Cam Ward Transfer Portal Team #4: Michigan State Spartans

The Michigan State Spartans are a very interesting team as coach Jonathan Smith begins to look at recreating the program. Having someone like Cam Ward under center, a quarterback he has faced in the Pac-12, would be a great starting point.

This would be a good way to start recruiting talented players and create a culture in Lansing that can bring success right away.

Cam Ward Transfer Portal Team #5: Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles are going to try and make a huge splash after not being selected for the College Football Playoff.

They will be without Jordan Travis as he heads to begin his pro football career. Cameron Ward would fit in perfectly in that system. This could be the chance to elevate the ACC and be the top quarterback in the conference as well.