Cameron Rising and Justin Miller will compete in a game between two squads from Utah in week 1 of the 2024 college football season. Rising and the Utah Utes will take on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in the first game of the season for both teams. It should be an interesting game between two teams in different conferences.

Cameron Rising vs Justin Miller stats

Cameron Rising is returning after missing a full season due to injuries in 2023. As a result, when comparing the stats between these quarterbacks, we will be looking at Rising's 2022 stats and Miller's 2023 stats.

Completion percentage

Rising completed 241 passes on 364 attempts in 2022 for a completion rate of 66.2%.

Miller had a 59.7% completion rate in 2023 after completing 210 of 352 passes.

Passing yards

In those 241 completions, Rising threw for 2939 yards.

Miller's 210 completed passes resulted in 2527 passing yards.

Passing touchdowns

Cameron Rising threw for 25 touchdowns in 2022 for the Utes.

Justin Miller threw for 28 touchdowns in 2023 for the Thunderbirds.

Interceptions

Rising threw seven interceptions in 2022.

Miller's 2023 season resulted in nine interceptions.

Passing efficiency

Rising had a strong passer rating of 152.8 in 2022.

Miller had a slightly worse but still good passer rating of 141.1 in 2023.

Rushing yards

Rising carried the ball 68 times for 409 yards in 2022.

Miller was less active as a rushing quarterback in 2023, only rushing 36 times for 39 yards.

Rushing touchdowns

Rising's rushes resulted in six touchdowns in 2022.

Despite not rushing for many total yards in 2023, Miller still scored two touchdowns.

Sacks

Rising was sacked eight times in his last season.

Miller was sacked nine times last year.

