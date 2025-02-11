Cameron Williams NFL draft 2025: Top 3 landing spots for Texas State OT

Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Cameron Williams is one of the top linemen in the draft as he's expected to be a late first-round pick or early second-round pick.

Williams can be a Day 1 starter in the NFL, so plenty of teams will be interested in him. Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, here are the top three landing spots for the Longhorns' offensive tackle.

Cameron Williams: NFL Draft landing spots

#1. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have a major need on the offensive line as protecting Drake Maye will be important.

If the Patriots don't select an offneisve lineman with their first-round pick, selecting Williams in the second round makes a lot of sense.

"You look at the teams that are able to protect the quarterback and dictate the flow of the game offensively — making sure that up front we're sound, we're strong, whether that's through free agency or through the draft," New England coach Mike Vrabel said on Jan. 13, via NBC.

Williams has a chance to start at tackle for the Patriots and help cement the offensive line.

#2. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl and could select Williams with their first-round pick.

Although the Chiefs have more of a need at left tackle, they could try to shift Williams to the left side. Shifting sides can be difficult, but Williams has enough athleticism that he likely could have enough success to be the answer for the Chiefs.

Regardless, after the Super Bowl and how easy the Eagles got after Patrick Mahomes, adding to the offensive line is key.

#3. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns need to draft the best player available and Cameron Williams has a chance to be a Day 1 starter.

Cleveland would be able to select Williams with their second-round pick after drafting an impact player in the first round.

Regardless of who is at quarterback, protecting them is key for the Browns.

