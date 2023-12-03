Can Alabama beat Georgia in SEC Championship Game? Analyzing the roadblocks for Nick Saban's team against Bulldogs

The eighth-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide face off against the top-seeded Georgia Bulldogs this afternoon in the SEC Championship Game and the winner likely punches their ticket for the College Football Playoff. However, it will be an uphill battle for the Roll Tide to pick up the victory.

What are the chances that the Crimson Tide can pull off the upset and hand the Bulldogs their first loss since the 2021 SEC Championship Game? Let's explore the odds and history.

Can Alabama beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game?

The odds are definitely there, as ESPN Bet has the Georgia Bulldogs listed as a 4.5-point favorite by kickoff in this neutral site game. The game opened as a four-point spread, which pretty much stuck as it only fluctuated by half a point, leaving the hook available for the taking.

In terms of moneyline betting, Alabama was a +200 underdog, while Georgia was -170 as a favorite and should win. However, the Crimson Tide needs to figure things out as they need to force multiple turnovers and keep the Bulldogs offense off the field.

Has Alabama ever beat Georgia?

These teams have faced a lot of times as rivals in different divisions in the Southeastern Conference. The Crimson Tide hold the advantage with a 42-26-4 all-time record against the Bulldogs. Their most recent meeting was in the 2021 National Championship Game, with Georgia pulling off a 33-18 victory to bounce back after losing that year's SEC Championship Game.

What are the chances of Alabama beating Georgia?

In order for the Crimson Tide to pick up the win over the Bulldogs, they need a few aspects to go their way. First, they need to limit what tight end Brock Bowers can do, as he is their best receiver in the program. He can take control of the game and make it extremely difficult for the defense of the Crimson Tide.

They also need to force a couple of turnovers, particularly early in the game. That way, Kirby Smart's team begins to get a bit more conservative and the Alabama offense gets some shorter fields to work with.

These teams are a lot closer than many people believe. Nick Saban has the coaching advantage over Kirby Smart and should be able to take control in that aspect. This game should be exciting and down to the wire, so any difference is going to be exemplified.