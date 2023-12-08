Can Bo Nix win the Heisman Trophy? Exploring Oregon QB's odds to claim the award for 2023

Bo Nix just wrapped his final college season with the Oregon Ducks and he's one of the Heisman finalists.

Nix led the Ducks to an 11-2 season but lost to the Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 championship game, thus ending their chances of making the college football playoff.

Despite Nix not leading Oregon to the college football playoff, he remains a top option for the Heisman Trophy, which will be awarded Saturday evening.

Can Bo Nix win the Heisman Trophy?

Bo Nix will be in New York on Thursday as one of the Heisman finalists.

It is expected that the Heisman will come down to Nix or LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels, as it does appear to be a two-horse race.

This season, Nix went 336-for-435 for 4,145 yards, 40 touchdowns and three interceptions for his best season in college.

Daniels, meanwhile, threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions, so Nix did have a better season than the LSU quarterback, but he also played one more game.

While Bo Nix could technically win the Heisman as a finalist, the odd's tell a different story and it is highly unlikely to happen.

Bo Nix's odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy

Bo Nix is a massive underdog to win the Heisman

Bo Nix is currently third in the betting odds to win the Heisman at +1200, which trails Michael Penix Jr. at +900, and Jayden Daniels, who's -1200.

At +1200, oddsmakers are giving Nix a 7.7% chance of winning the Heisman. Daniels, meanwhile, has a 92.3% chance of winning the Heisman at his current odds, which means they expect the LSU quarterback to win the award.

Nix's Heisman odds took a big hit after Oregon failed to win the Pac-12 championship, which he admits was tough.

“It was just a shocking end,” Nix said. “It’s tough when you’re so used to go, go, go, go, go. When it ends, it just happens very quickly. I got all the respect in the world for Michael. He’s played his b**t off this year. I respect him a lot because I know how it is to play through some adversity, to play when you’re not necessarily feeling your best.

"He showed up tonight and he did a really good job of making the explosive play when he needed it. That just shows what kind of team they are. They battled in a lot of games down the stretch and they pulled them all out. So that’s a really good football team. I think what sometimes hurts is when you put it all out there and it’s still not good enough.”

Nix will end his college career at the Fiesta Bowl, as per Oregon head coach Dan Lanning.

