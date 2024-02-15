Can Kalen DeBoer lead Jalen Milroe to the Heisman Trophy? Exploring the Alabama QB's chances at the award in 2024

There were a lot of doubts about Jalen Milroe's ability to lead the Alabama offense early last season, especially after the loss to the Texas Longhorns in Week 2. However, the quarterback was able to turn things around, playing a crucial role in the team's success last season.

Milroe led the Crimson Tide to the SEC championship and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting. However, he gets to play in another system next season following the exit of Nick Saban. Does Kalen DeBoer's offensive scheme give him a better chance at the Heisman next season?

Can Kalen DeBoer lead Jalen Milroe to the Heisman?

During his tenure at Washington, Kalen DeBoer was able to build one of the most explosive offenses in college football, which led to the resurgence of the Huskies. The team went 22-3 under DeBoer, winning the Pac-12 title and appearing in the national championship game.

This led to a significant improvement in Michael Penix Jr., a quarterback who had struggled significantly with injuries in four seasons at Indiana. Penix led the Football Bowl Subdivision in passing yards in each of the last two seasons under DeBoer, scoring 67 touchdowns.

Without a doubt, Jalen Milroe showed some raw talent in Alabama's backfield last season and DeBoer might be the right man to refine it. Milroe has been compared to Lamar Jackson in many corners, and this could be his opportunity to play more like him.

The presence of Kalen DeBoer in Tuscaloosa positions Jalen Milroe as a strong contender for the Heisman Trophy in 2024. An improvement in his overall game under DeBoer's quarterback-friendly scheme might land him the prestigious award. His dual-threat abilities provide him a better chance.

A different attribute from Michael Penix Jr.

Kalen DeBoer's offensive scheme at Washington is a pass-heavy one, which was suitable for Michael Penix Jr. However, Jalen Milroe is a quarterback who loves using his feet to make plays. He rushed for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns last season with the team.

This could lead DeBoer to tweak some things in the scheme he employed at Washington. For success in his first season in Tuscaloosa, he has to ensure Milroe's running ability is well taken advantage of. This could make the quarterback unstoppable next season.

Jalen Milroe's Heisman chances in the 2024 season are undoubtedly strong. This is regardless of Ryan Grubb's exit from the program to join the Seattle Seahawks. A successful first season for Kalen DeBoer can ensure this.