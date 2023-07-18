Can LSU break the Georgia reign in 2023? Tigers chances of knocking off the two-time defending National Champion Bulldogs

The LSU Tigers have a lot of momentum heading into next season after they were able to compete in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs last season.

However, they were unable to win and missed the playoffs as a result.

Tigers head coach Brian Kelly discussed during his question and answer portion of the 2023 SEC Media Days, addressing if he believed they have closed the gap in the conference with Georgia:

" I know that based upon how we recruited, and how we'll continue to recruit, that we'll have a football roster that will be able to compete against Georgia. Is that right now, no it's not.

"If we continue to do what we are doing, we are going to have a roster that can compete against Georgia. Then it's just a matter of getting it done on the playing field."

Coach Kelly has been vocal about believing this season will be a building year. This is only the second year Kelly has had with the Tigers and he is still developing the program in his eyes.

The Tigers and the Bulldogs do not face off against one another in the regular season. That means the only way they will face off would be in the SEC Championship Game.

What happens if LSU beats Georgia in the SEC Championship Game?

If the LSU Tigers can defeat the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game, this would knock the Bulldogs out of the College Football Playoff and mean that they could not go for the three-peat.

What is the prediction for the LSU/Georgia game?

If this game were to happen, the Georgia Bulldogs should dominate once again. Despite losing several key players to the NFL Draft once again, Georgia looks primed to defend their back-to-back championships, if their record did not do the trick.

LSU will still feel like they are at least a year away from being considered a viable option to win the SEC Championship. There are still other divisions in 2023 for the SEC and LSU to go up against, including the Alabama Crimson Tide.

However, Georgia should be able to win this hypothetical game 27-13 on their way to championship number three in just as many years.

