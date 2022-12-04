Can the Ohio State Buckeyes still make the college football playoffs?

It won't be inaccurate to say that the Ohio State Buckeyes underperformed in the 2022 NCAA tournament.

At the beginning of the season, most analysts projected that the Buckeyes would top their conference and head to the Playoffs with relative ease. However, that is yet to be the case, to the disappointment of their supporters. The team suffered a major blow in their quest of making the College Football Playoffs in Week 13.

Ohio State University no longer controls its Playoff destiny, and the team will not compete for the Big Ten championship after losing 45-23 in a home game against Michigan State University.

However, that loss still does not preclude Ohio State from competing in the CFP, though their destiny is out of their hands.

How can Ohio State still make College Football Playoff?

At this point, Ohio State University can still appear in the NCAA Playoffs. This will be possible if one of the top four teams loses during the conference championship week. That way, the Ohio State Buckeyes will qualify without playing during the conference championship weekend.

What two losses can push the Ohio State Buckeyes into Playoff contention?

The first scenario and loss that could push the Buckeyes into playoff contention is if TCU loses to Kansas State University. TCU can only make it to the Playoffs with an undefeated record and a Big 12 championship in tow.

The last team standing in front of their quest is a hungry Kansas State University side, one that knows a thing or two about beating them. We know who Ohio State University will be rooting for in that game.

The second scenario is if USC loses to Utah. USC came into the Pac-12 championship game with an 11-1 record, and they need a win over Utah State to become the first Pac-12 team since Washington in 2016 to make the Playoffs.

Unfortunately for USC fans and followers, their team was stunned by Utah. Meaning that their playoff wait is heading into yet another season.

What now for the Ohio State Buckeyes?

With a USC loss against Utah State University, the Ohio State Buckeyes can now make an appearance in the NCAA Playoffs for yet another season. However, there also exists the potential that the committee will want to avoid punishing the Horned Frogs or Trojans for losing on conference championship weekend when Ohio State isn't even playing.

There are many factors to consider. However, all things being equal, the Ohio State Buckeyes will have a chance to win it all at the end of the NCAA tournament.

Poll : 0 votes