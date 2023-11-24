Can Ole Miss still qualify for the CFB Playoff? Rebels' playoff chances explored in wake of Egg Bowl

Ole Miss has been impressive this season, as the Rebels have once again put out a brilliant performance under the leadership of fourth-year coach Lane Kiffin. The team has recorded nine wins and is in a great position for another 10-win season under Kiffin.

The Rebels are set to face in-state rival Mississippi State in the final game of the regular season on Thanksgiving. A win in the Egg Bowl will accentuate the team's incredible 2023 season and offer bragging rights over the Bulldogs. However, do the Rebels still have a chance of making the College Football Playoff?

Can Ole Miss still qualify for the CFB Playoff?

With just one game to go in the regular season, it's safe to say Ole Miss won't be making the playoffs this season. The Rebels are currently 12th on the CFP ranking, and it will take some miracle to rise to the top four and proceed to the postseason tournament.

Lane Kiffin and his team won't play in the Southeastern Conference championship game in December after missing out to Alabama. With just one loss all season, the Crimson Tide won the SEC West and are set to face Georgia in the conference title game next month.

The race for the four College Football Playoff spots has been intense in the 2023 season. Five teams are unbeaten this season and fighting their way to the tournament. This makes the chances of the teams with one loss very slim and almost rules out teams with two losses.

The biggest achievement for Ole Miss this season would be to qualify for a New Year's Six bowl game. The Rebels still have a good chance of playing in one, and winning it will be a reasonable compensation for the kind of season they’ve had.

Better CFP chances for the Rebels next season

Should Ole Miss continue its impressive display under Lane Kiffin in the 2024 college football season, there’s a good chance the team will play in the College Football Playoff. It comes from a new postseason tournament format, ensuring more coverage.

The College Football Playoff will involve 12 teams starting from the 2024 season. Under the proposed 12-team format, the participating teams will include the top six conference champions and the six highest-rated at-large teams. This move will undoubtedly increase the chances of the Rebels making the playoffs.