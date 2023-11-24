Can Ole Miss still qualify for the CFB Playoff? Rebels' playoff chances explored in wake of Egg Bowl

The Ole Miss Rebels wrapped up their regular season on Thursday in the Egg Bowl against the Mississippi State Bulldogs with a 17-7 road victory. Entering the game, they were 12th in both the AP Poll and the College Football Playoffs and winded up with a 10-2 overall record.

Despite their incredible record, they are not going to be in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game as they are in the same SEC division as the Alabama Crimson Tide and did not have a better record in the conference.

This season is also the final season of the College Football Playoff with four teams as the field expands next year. Unfortunately, this is not good for the Ole Miss Rebels as they are not going to be in the College Football Playoff. They have two losses, which is not good enough even for the conference championship game.

However, that does not mean the Ole Miss Rebels are going to get thrown into a random bowl game. Let's look at the most likely options for the program during bowl season.

Can the Ole Miss Rebels make the CFP Playoff?

The Ole Miss Rebels are in a brutal spot. No team with two losses has ever made the College Football Playoff. In addition, not even being in their own conference championship is a difficult place to be in.

The only way they can qualify is with the CFP committee declaring Rebels above the current four big shots. But that seems highly unlikely, as the other contenders have been extremely successful in leading the tally

What will they do if they do not make the CFP Playoff?

The Rebels are not going to be in the CFP Playoff, but that does not mean they are going to be completely wiped away. Instead of the College Football Playoff, do not be surprised to see the program competing in a New Year's Six bowl, as they deserve to be one of the members in that game. Other programs are going to lose another game and drop in the AP Poll to the point where the Rebels are going to climb and be viewed more favorably.

Ole Miss did not lose to teams that are bad in any sense, as their two losses were against the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs, which automatically makes this one of the tougher schedules in the nation.

However, the Rebels did well against everyone else and should be rewarded with a New Year's Six bowl game.