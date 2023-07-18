Carnell Tate's mom, Ashley Griggs, cause of death: How did the Ohio State WR's mother die?

On Sunday morning in Chicago, the mother of Ohio State football player Carnell Tate, Ashley Griggs, was murdered in a drive-by shooting. After being shot many times, Griggs, 40, passed away at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Griggs was leaving an event in the Garfield Park neighborhood with a gathering of individuals when a car drew up, and someone inside started firing. The four additional victims of the incident are all expected to make a full recovery.

Griggs’ mother, Angelina, released a statement on behalf of the family:

"On behalf of our entire family, we will not be commenting at this time. There is an active and ongoing investigation into Ashley’s murder, and until that investigation is concluded, we will not be commenting. Thank you."

Carnell Tate, a five-star prospect and one of the best wide receivers in the nation, was not with his mother when the incident occurred. He is at the moment getting ready for his first season at Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio.

The university issued a statement to confirm the death. It read:

"We can confirm this was Carnell’s mother. Our coach and coaches are aware of this terrible tragedy, incredibly saddened, and they, along with our players, will support Carnell in any way they can during this most difficult time."

Tate is a native of Florida and played high school football at IMG High School in Bradenton. He was a five-star wide receiver recruit and chose Ohio State over other offers from Georgia, Notre Dame and Alabama. Tate is projected to make an immediate impact at Ohio State this season.

Ashley Griggs was immensely proud of her son and was ardently vocal about his career on her social media.

Ashley Griggs' death and the Chicago gun violence epidemic

Ashley Griggs was shot in the Harrison Police District of Chicago, where a 30% increase in murder has been recorded over the last year. The West Side district has witnessed 48 killings this year alone as of July 9. This is an increase from the 37 recorded within the same period last year.

Chicago has a notorious reputation for gun violence in the United States. But it is unknown whether this Griggs had been targeted or she was merely a victim of circumstance.

A police investigation is ongoing, and it is hoped that it will not only shed more light on the murder of Ashley Griggs but also expose the culprits and see them brought to book.

