Carson Beck draft projection: Georgia's QB's NFL draft stock explored after Week 12 success

Carson Beck put together another strong performance in Week 12, leading the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs to victory over the Tennessee Volunteers.

Beck completed 24 of his 30 pass attempts, throwing for 298 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions against the 18th-ranked Volunteers. Georgia won the game 38-10.

On that note, here's a look at the Bulldogs starting quarterback's draft stock below.

Where does Carson Beck project to be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Entering the 2023 season, Carson Beck was not projected to enter the 2024 NFL Draft due to his lack of experience on the field.

However, Beck currently has +4000 odds to win the Heisman Trophy, the fifth-best odds in the nation. While it is not guaranteed that he will enter the draft, it appears much more likely after a strong season.

The 2024 NFL Draft notably figures to have one of the deepest quarterback classes in recent years. USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams and North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye have struggled in recent weeks. However, they still project as the top two quarterbacks to come off the board.

After Williams and Maye, though, it becomes unclear who will be the next quarterback off the board.

Beck is among a group of seven additional quarterbacks who have an opportunity, but are not guaranteed, to be drafted in the first round. Each member of the group comes with talent, but with question marks as well.

The Georgia Bulldogs quarterback has a chance to be the third quarterback off the board. A strong performance down the stretch and through the SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff could propel him up draft boards.

On the contrary, if his performance slips and the Bulldogs miss out on the postseason in a chaotic picture, Beck could find himself dropping to Day 2 or later.

How has Carson Beck performed in his college career?

Carson Beck joined the Georgia Bulldogs as a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class.

After redshirting his true freshman season, he did not see the field much as a backup over the next two seasons. Beck combined to complete 36 of 58 pass attempts for 486 passing yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions, adding 58 rushing yards on 12 carries.

He entered his first season as a starter as the biggest question mark for the back-to-back defending champion Bulldogs.

Beck has responded to the challenge, throwing for 3320 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 72.9% of his passes. He has added 105 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 46 carries.