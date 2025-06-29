Carson Beck's cheerleader sister Kylie glows in sparkling grey minidress, shares cheerful snaps on latest IG post

Carson Beck's sister, Kylie, is a member of the Georgia Bulldogs cheerleading squad. Kylie hails from Jacksonville, Florida, and can be seen on game days performing for the Dance Dawgs.

Kylie Beck took to her Instagram to post a series of pictures. The first picture sees her glowing in a sparkling grey minidress.

Here's the post:

Kylie Beck is one of her brother's biggest fans, and she regularly hyped him up during his time as the starting quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs. However, her allegiance to Georgia might be tested if Beck's new team, the Miami Hurricanes, come up against the Bulldogs.

What's next for Miami's Carson Beck?

Carson Beck was initially tipped to declare for the 2025 NFL draft after spending two seasons as the Georgia Bulldogs' starting quarterback. However, he surprised everyone by opting to take his talents to Miami.

The Miami Hurricanes needed a new quarterback after Cam Ward left for the NFL, and they pulled off a stunner by acquiring Carson Beck via the transfer portal. Beck will now be tasked with leading the Hurricanes to a college football playoff berth, something Ward couldn't do in his one season with the program.

Carson Beck brings playoff experience to Miami, having been a veteran of two national championship wins (albeit as a backup to Stetson Bennett) and postseason runs during his time as a starter. The Hurricanes fan base will hope that this experience is enough to guide the program to an ACC Championship, and in turn, a spot in the expanded college football playoffs.

Carson Beck opens his tenure in Miami against Notre Dame in Week 1. A win in that game will serve as a launch pad for the rest of the season. Other key games for the Hurricanes are matchups against Florida, Stanford and SMU.

Carson Beck has loads of motivation to thrive in the upcoming season as he aims to prove the doubters wrong who believe he only played well due to Kirby Smart's system at Georgia. He will also look to improve his draft stock, as the 2026 class is shaping up to be stacked at the quarterback position.

