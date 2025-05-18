Carson Beck’s mom drops a 3-word praise for ex-teammate Brock Bowers’ GF Cameron Rose

Carson Beck and Brock Bowers were a formidable duo for Georgia. They combined with startling efficiency in the 2023 college football season, as the Bulldogs posted a 13-1 overall record and 8-0 in Southeastern Conference play.

Ad

Bowers subsequently entered the NFL while Beck stayed in college to improve his stock. However, Beck's family is still keeping tabs on Bowers and his loved ones.

On Saturday, Bowers' girlfriend, Cameron Rose, posted a picture on her Instagram. Carson Beck's mom, Tracy Beck, dropped a sweet three-word message.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So beautiful... Congratulations! 🎉♥️ ♥️, " Tracy wrote.

So beautiful... Congratulations! 🎉♥️ ♥️ (image credit: instagram/rosesnewell)

The comments section was filled with praise for the fresh University of Tennessee graduate. Bowers added two comments.

Ad

Trending

"So Proud."; "Hot and Smart," Bowers commented.

Rose has been basking in the celebrations of graduation, and her boyfriend is just as elated as he prepares for this second season as a pro.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Carson Beck and Brock Bowers?

Carson Beck opted to enter the college football transfer portal after five years with the Georgia Bulldogs. He was expected to enter the 2025 NFL draft but made a U-turn. Beck then decided to take his talents to Miami and join the Hurricanes.

He'll step into the QB1 spot vacated by the NFL's No. 1 pick this year, Cam Ward. Beck will look to run up the stats and give himself a shot at being an early pick in 2026. Beck could start his Hurricanes career with a matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He has high expectations due to his two years as a starter for Kirby Smart's Bulldogs, and his status as Cam Ward's direct replacement.

Ad

Meanwhile, Brock Bowers had a historic rookie season with the Las Vegas Raiders, as he broke the NFL rookie receptions record and franchise records. He also earned first-team All-Pro honors.

Bowers will look to build on his stellar rookie season. He'll catch passes from Geno Smith and likely favors his chances of making another All-Pro selection.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.