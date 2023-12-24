Casey Thompson transfer portal: 5 landing spots for the former Texas QB

After just a season at Florida Atlantic, Casey Thompson has once again entered the transfer portal. The quarterback's 2023 college football season was disrupted by an ACL injury in the Week 3 loss to Clemson. He was unable to return to action for the rest of the season.

With his starting berth not guaranteed in 2024, Thompson is seeking his fourth program in college football next season.

He started his career at Texas in 2019, spending three seasons with the Longhorns. He played the 2022 season at Nebraska before joining the Owls in 2023.

Let's examine the five likely destinations for the quarterback ahead of 2024.

Five landing spots for Casey Thompson

#1 UCF

While he's exiting Florida Atlantic, Casey Thompson might not leave the State of Florida to continue his college football career. UCF comes as a top option ahead of 2024.

John Rhys Plumlee won't make a return to college football in 2024 after exhausting his eligibility, which creates the need for a quarterback for the Knights.

Thompson comes as a top option for the program considering his previous connection with co-offensive coordinator Herb Hand at Texas.

#2 BYU

BYU is another Power Five program in search of a new quarterback ahead of the 2024 season. The Cougars won't be without Kendon Slovis, who has exhausted a year of eligibility, next season.

The program will likely be out to get a signal-caller on the transfer portal once again and Casey Thompson appears to be one of their top options.

His brother recorded significant success under BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick at Utah and this could be his turn.

#3 Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina saw its long-term quarterback, Grayson McCall, exit the program following the conclusion of the 2023 college football season to team up with North Carolina.

That creates a need for the Chanticleers to replace the three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year. Casey Thompson is no doubt a brilliant option for the program to move on from the McCall era. He has the trait that could lead the team to the next level.

#4 Wake Forest

Wake Forest saw its starting quarterback for the 2023 season, Mitch Griffis, enter the transfer portal at the conclusion of the regular season following an unimpressive tenure.

That brings the Demon Deacons to a position where they need a signal-caller that could take them back to the days of Sam Hartman.

Casey Thompson is undoubtedly a choice the program could count on. His talent and experience could get things done.

#5 Temple

Following EJ Warner's transfer to Rice, Temple is in dire need of an experienced quarterback ahead of next season, and Casey Thompson could be a great fit for the program.

The head coach of Temple, Stan Drayton, previously served as the assistant head coach for the Longhorns in Thompson's three seasons in Austin. That could ignite some interest in the quarterback ahead of the 2024 season.

