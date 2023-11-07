Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan prediction, odds and picks - November 7 | NCAAF Season 2023

The Central Michigan Chippewas (5-4) go on the road to play the Western Michigan Broncos (3-6) on Tuesday, Nov. 7, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET. Central Michigan is coming off a 37-31 win over Northern Illinois and is 2-2 in their last four. Western Michigan, meanwhile, beat Eastern Michigan 45-21 on Oct. 28.

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan: Game Details

Fixture: Central Michigan Chippewas (5-4) vs. Western Michigan Broncos (3-6)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Date & Time: Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Waldo Stadium

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan: Betting Odds

Spread

Central Michigan +3 (-110)

Western Michigan (-3)

Moneyline

Central Michigan +130

Western Michigan -155

Total

Over 57.5 (-112)

Under 57.5 (-108)

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan: Picks

The Central Michigan Chippewas are led by quarterback Jase Bauer who is a dual-threat QB and more of a running one in that. In this game, Bauer will use his legs to extend drives and plays, so take his over for rushing yards at 39.5 at -115. Bauer has gone over this number in two of his last three games.

Western Michigan, meanwhile, is led by its running back Jalen Buckley and because of that, take quarterback Hayden Wolff under 1.5 passing touchdowns at -170. Wolff has thrown under 1.5 passing touchdowns in all three of his last games.

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan: Head-to-head

Central Michigan and Western Michigan have played each other 93 times with the Broncos leading the all-time series 52-39-2.

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan: Prediction

Western Michigan has struggled this season but is coming off a bye week which should help the Broncos get healthier and better.

However, in this spot, I still like Central Michigan as underdogs as the Chippewas have a solid defense and should be able to limit the Broncos' chances. Although their run defense is a bit of a concern, Western Michigan also struggles defensively, so I'll trust Central Michigan to get a key top.

Prediction: Central Michigan wins by a field goal.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Western Michigan Central Michigan 0 votes