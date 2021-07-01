CFB 2021: 3 reasons why Dabo Swinney will not walk away from Clemson if college athletes get paid

Dabo Swinney has done it again.

Four years ago, Swinney commented about the NCAA paying college athletes. That comment resurfaced today as college athletes can now start getting paid while playing collegiate sports.

Dabo Swinney was asked for his opinion on the thought of paying college athletes. Swinney never shies away from giving his input, but today he may possibly regret what he said four years ago.

"As far as paying players, professionalizing college athletics, that's where you lose me. I'll go do something else because there's enough entitlement in this world as there is."

The NCAA announced that as of July 1, college athletes can receive compensation. Now that the day is finally here, here are three reasons why Dabo Swinney will not follow through on his comment about leaving college football.

Why Dabo Swinney will stay on as head coach of the Clemson Tigers

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney

#1 Dabo Swinney signed a 10-year $93 million contract in 2019

Dabo Swinney has $93 million reasons to stay on as the head coach at Clemson University. The Tigers signed Swinney to a massive extension in 2019, one that surpassed Jimbo Fisher's lucrative contract with Texas A&M.

The contract extension was a well-deserved one for Dabo considering he has done an exceptional job as the head coach of the Clemson Tigers. Swinney has led the Tigers to two national championships and has made three national title games over the last five seasons.

Happy Dabo Swinney retirement day. https://t.co/UzUMaDzHjj — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) July 1, 2021

Swinney took a mediocre Clemson team and made them into a perennial powerhouse. He has cemented his name as the second-best college football coach, right behind Alabama's Nick Saban.

#2 Dabo Swinney has the respect of his current and former coaching staff

Sports Illustrated's Zach Lentz made a great point about what makes Dabo Swinney special. What separates Dabo Swinney from other college football coaches is that he stands up for what he believes in. Former members of Swinney's coaching staff have nothing but great things to say about Dabo.

“Do you have any regrets ranking Ohio State 11th in the coaches poll?”



Dabo Swinney: “No” pic.twitter.com/WKV4jLh7VJ — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 2, 2021

Former Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott is one of the coaches who put into words why Swinney is different from everyone else.

"Coach Swinney is the same person when we are winning as when we are losing. He is the same man on a Tuesday in the offseason as he is on a Saturday in season. His priorities are in line: faith, family, then football, and he's not going to compromise on that."

Clemson's current quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter was also all praise for Swinney for being a great leader.

"He's not a micromanager. He hired us to do our jobs. He hired me to be the quarterbacks coach and I'm going to do the best that I can for him. He allows us to do our job and that's awesome because we are able to have that camaraderie as a staff. You don't get that everywhere. There's a lot of coaches that are micromanagers."

It's easy to see that the coaches have a tight bond with each other, something that's evident at every Clemson game. Dabo Swinney has helped build that bond by giving his coaching staff the freedom to do things their own way.

#3 Dabo Swinney builds relationships with his players

Swinney is a players' coach, and he continues to prove that every year. Whether he's throwing pizza parties for significant accomplishments or canceling practice for the weekend, he ensures his players know that he appreciates everything they do.

A perfect example of Dabo Swinney building relationships with his players is Trevor Lawrence. Swinney made an appearance on Sports Spectrum Draft special and lavished praise on his former quarterback.

"He's special man. The good Lord was in a good mood when he made him. He must have had football on his mind that day, because, man you look up the epitome of quarterbacks and he's the poster child of every area."

Dabo Swinney supports his players on and off the field. He also takes the time to congratulate them after leaving Clemson, which he did with Trevor Lawrence.

The most likely scenario is that he keeps on keeping on. Swinney is a lifer at Clemson.

