CFB analyst has bold predictions for Nick Saban and Alabama's fierce schedule and formidable offensive line

Josh Pate has made his prediction about Nick Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide for the 2023 season. The Late Kick analyst extended his ongoing series, focusing on establishing both the ceilings and floors for various college football teams as the season approaches.

All eyes will be on Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide in the upcoming season after narrowly missing out on the College Football Playoffs National Championship in 2022. The hope isn't as high on the Alabama team among college football enthusiasts as it used to be.

Despite this, Josh Pate is refusing to believe Alabama will underperform in the upcoming season. Although, the Crimson Tide have a pretty strong schedule to navigate. The analyst believes the worst-case scenario for Nick Saban's Alabama is an 8-4 record.

"There's an 8-4 when you look at their schedule. Like I said, they play eight of my top 30 teams in the country," Pate said. "So if you've got those questions, and they don't pan out, and you play that kind of schedule, you can lose four games. And if you're anyone other than Alabama, you can lose five or six of them. So only four is still indicative of how much respect I have for that team."

Nonetheless, Josh Pate is highly ecstatic about the Alabama team, despite the concern at the series of uncertainties, especially at the quarterback position. He predicted an 11-1 season for the Crimson Tide and noted that the offensive line will play a crucial role in this.

“The most likely record for Alabama this year, I think, is 11-1 and one because I'm extremely high on the team. The secret lies with that offensive line. So I have been pounding on that drum for the entirety of the summer and really coming out of spring.”

Nick Saban notes the first game isn't the end of starting QB battle

Who gets the Alabama starting quarterback job in 2023 is one big question yet unanswered. Enthusiastic supporters of Alabama football are still eagerly anticipating a resolution to the question. However, Nick Saban believes that the battle is far from ending.

"It's sort of taking shape to some degree, but somebody's got to do it," Saban said. "Where you all think that, like whoever we name as a starter the first game, that's like the end of it. That's not the end of it. It's just the beginning."

Redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe, redshirt freshman Ty Simpson and Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner all remain in contention for the starting role. As Saban reiterated, it's going to be an all-season battle between the signal-callers.