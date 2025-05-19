CFB analyst predicts Alabama star Ty Simpson's impact in the 2025 season

As Kalen DeBoer heads into his second season as Alabama's head coach after taking over for Nick Saban, he has three talented quarterbacks fighting for the starting position.
While the initial quarterback competition was between 5-star recruit Keelon Russell, former Washington QB Austin Mack and Jalen Milroe's backup from the 2024 college football season, Ty Simpson, the battle seems to be pretty much over with Kalen DeBoer saying that he's leaning towards the Crimson Tide veteran.
Even though Ty Simpson has only completed 29-of-50 pass attempts with three rushing touchdowns in total as Jalen Milroe's backup from 2022-24, he's the most experienced of the three options.
Expressing optimism about Ty Simpson's fate in 2025, Cover Crimson analyst Clint Lamb said on Monday:
"He might get eight, nine, maybe even 10 (interceptions), if he has some early season struggles, but I think he'll get better. And then I'm predicting that he's going to be somewhere in that 250-300 yards rushing, nothing crazy, but also kind of shows off his mobility, and he adds another four or five touchdowns on the ground."
"So, I think he's going to have a very, very successful season, he's going to be considered one of the better quarterbacks in the country. Some people will say it's a lot more of the system. ... but I think it's going to be a little bit of a mix of both, and Alabama will push for a national title."
Kalen DeBoer makes his thoughts clear on the Alabama QB competition
During a recent conversation with Paul Finebaum, Kalen DeBoer shared that if he had to play a quarterback right now, it would be Ty Simpson. This means that even though the veteran QB is ahead of Austin Mack and Keelon Russell, nothing is set in stone.
Speaking to the media at the Region's traditional golf tournament on Tuesday, DeBoer said:
“The competition always continues. That's this year, that's any year. I think the biggest thing, the message is they all have to keep getting better for us to accomplish what we want to do as a team.
“Of course, being quarterback-driven in a lot of ways, personnel-driven, too, but the quarterback position needs to keep progressing. This summer, fall camp, they all got to keep getting better. That's their mindset. They're great kids. They understand that. They have high goals for themselves and also for our football team."
Alabama will kick off the 2025 college football season against Mike Norvell's FSU at the revamped Doak Campbell Stadium
