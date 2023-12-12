Former New England Patriots and four-time Super Bowl champion Gronk, aka Rob Gronkowski, is adding another bow to his considerable list of occupations, which includes Super Bowl and WWE 24/7 champion.

He revealed that he would join the New Directions Veterans Choir to sing the national anthem during the 2023 LA Bowl, pitting Boise State against the UCLA Bruins on December 16.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the former tight end broke the news of his involvement in the LA Bowl.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"It's kind of like I'm the quarterback, and I have the best offensive line in front of me so they can make me look good," he said.

Football fans took to Reddit to make fun of the fun-loving sports personality, his penchant for being a jack of all trades and his ability to smell out a bargain.

Comment byu/cooldownlane from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/cooldownlane from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/cooldownlane from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/cooldownlane from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/cooldownlane from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/cooldownlane from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/cooldownlane from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/cooldownlane from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/cooldownlane from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Gronk weighs in on the controversial CFP committee decision

Rob Gronkowski has never been afraid of speaking his mind on matters concerning football and sports in general, making him one of the most controversial figures nationally.

He recently weighed in on the raging debate about the Florida State Seminoles getting left out of the college football playoffs despite having a flawless 13-0 record in favor of the Alabama Crimson Tide and fellow one-loss team, the Texas Longhorns.

The former New England Patriots tight end spoke to Fox News about the issue and he took no prisoners with his comments.

"That’s a very, very tough situation," Gronk said. "Florida State was well deserved, there’s no doubt about it. I would say football, and college football, is a business. Having Alabama go into the College Football Playoffs over Florida State was a business move. I do think Alabama was well deserved, too."

He explained the reasoning behind his comments but still pointed the finger squarely at the selection committee for chickening out of a major decision that would have left the CFB fraternity divided.

"SEC is by far the best conference in football – you can’t argue with that. Imagine there’s no SEC team in the final four of the College Football Playoff. That would be really weird," he continued. "On top of it, I feel like the committee had an excuse as well, saying they don’t have a quarterback. So that was kind of their excuse to get out of it. You know what I mean?"

Many people in the CFB fraternity agree with the views expressed by Gronk, and as usual, the former tight end was fairly matter-of-fact about voicing the controversial matter.