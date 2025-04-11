CFB Insider, accused by Nico Iamaleava’s dad of lying, uncovers the ongoing $1.5m tussle between Tennessee & QB

Nico Iamaleava thrived as the Tennessee Volunteers' starting quarterback in the 2024 college football season, recording 2,616 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions in his first full season as a starter.

Iamaleava is touted as a future Heisman Trophy winner for his efforts, and the Tennessee Volunteers' future looked bright with him as their leader. However, with the 2025 season just a few weeks away, there's been a stunning development regarding Iamaleava's future.

According to CFB insider Pete Nakos, Iamaleava's current contract is between $2.2 and $2.5 million per season. Representatives of the quarterback are seeking to increase the deal to around $4 million - a difference of approximately $1.5 million - before the winter portal closes. However, Tennessee officials are reportedly unlikely to make adjustments.

The insider's report comes on the heels of Iamaleava's father posting the following on X on Friday:

"Information. So y'all can ask them what's going on, cuz it ain't from us!"

Iamaleava's future is of real importance to the Tennessee Volunteers, who are looking to become a collegiate football powerhouse. The versatile quarterback is a key part of anything positive for the Vols.

Nico Iamaleava will have plenty suitors in 2025

Nico Iamaleava is regarded as one of the best upcoming quarterbacks in college football. His poise, football IQ and stellar footwork are tailor-made for the modern game.

According to USA Today, Iamaleava will have a decent list of options if he decides to jump ship. Some schools suggested are USC, North Carolina, Indiana, Colorado and Oregon.

USC has Lincoln Riley, a coach renowned for developing Heisman Trophy winners and future top-level NFL starters. North Carolina has Bill Belichick, a legendary name in American football.

Indiana has Curt Cignetti, a proven winner and stellar talent developer at the quarterback position, who can help Iamaleava become a top-level passer by Year 3.

The Colorado Buffaloes have Coach Prime, a charismatic figure, and someone who played football (and baseball) at the highest level. Plus, the Oregon Ducks, coached by Dan Lanning, could use an extra top-level QB to serve as competition for former five-star recruit Dante Moore. It's going to be an interesting couple of weeks between Iamaleava's camp and Tennessee.

Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.