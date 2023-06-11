CFB insider claims Arizona NOT Memphis is target of Big 12 expansion | Latest updates on conference realignment rumors

It seems as if at least one CFB insider believes Arizona is a target for the Big 12 Conference as it attempts to expand. The thought process was that Big 12 commissioner Brett Yorkman was targeting the Memphis Tigers but there could be multiple possibilities brewing at the same time.

According to Tim Fitzgerald of 24/7 Sports, the Big 12 Conference is targeting UConn, San Diego State, Arizona, and Colorado for possible expansion.

Tim Fitzgerald 💙☘️🌾 @LifeofFitz I'm still hearing the Big 12 is targeting Colorado, Arizona, San Diego State & UCONN if there is movement. Conference leadership continues to wait for the Pac-12 to share an official media offer with its members but the end of June remains a deadline for more immediate membership I'm still hearing the Big 12 is targeting Colorado, Arizona, San Diego State & UCONN if there is movement. Conference leadership continues to wait for the Pac-12 to share an official media offer with its members but the end of June remains a deadline for more immediate membership

So it is clear that with the Pac-12 about to reveal their new media rights deal by the end of June, there is the possibility that teams are going to want to bolt. But how likely is it that the Arizona Wildcats join the Big 12 Conference?

Will the Arizona Wildcats wind up leaving the Pac-12 Conference?

The Arizona Wildcats have been rumored for the previous few years to leave the Pac-12 Conference and the current belief is if they do, they will head to the Big 12 Conference. There is going to be a bit of an absence in the Big 12 as both the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners are in their final season with the conference before heading to the SEC.

However, the Pac-12 Conference is reportedly about to announce their new media rights deal in the next couple of weeks and it is potentially going to be larger than the Big 12 Conference's deal will be. If they are making more money in their media rights deal with the Pac-12 then why would they want to leave?

The Pac-12 Conference is just not going to match the deals that the SEC or the Big Ten Conferences are currently dealing with. They are going to be competing with the Big 12 and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) for the bronze medal in media rights deals.

The Wildcats are likely going to get a better share of revenue throughout the lifespan of the deals with the Pac-12 Conference than they would with the new Big 12 Conference. One reason why is the expectation of how media rights go. College football is a growing business and that means each time that media rights are going to expire, the deals are going to continue to increase in monetary value.

If they are viewed as a top program in the new Pac-12 Conference and making very similar money as if they leave, the bad publicity will outweigh the small monetary gain. If it is substantial though, then they will be packing their bags.

