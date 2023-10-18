It has been a busy week for Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies. During ESPN's college football show, Rece Davis prompted analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Booger McFarland, Joey Galloway, and Greg McElroy with a burning question: Can the Pac-12 team secure a spot in the College Football Playoff?

Replying to the question, Booger McFarland seemed quite optimistic. McFarland even went ahead and compared the Washington team to the 2019 LSU team spearheaded by Joe Burrow.

“I don’t think they’re gonna get left out," McFarland said. "I was really, really, really amazed with what Washington did. I didn’t think that Washington could stand up to the physicality of the Oregon Ducks. Not only did they do that, they proved that from an offensive standpoint, they started to remind me — and I know it’s kind of sacrilegious to compare this — but of that 2019 LSU team."

The CFB insider also highlighted quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and his accuracy which helped the team in scoring after brief lulls.

“The way that Michael Penix is so accurate. They got those receivers. They can literally be stifled for a couple of drives, and then they can go on a two-, three- four-play drive and score,” he added.

The spotlight is now on Washington as the leading candidate from the Pac-12 for a College Football Playoff berth. Washington is emerging as a frontrunner and Michael Penix Jr. is right at the top of his game.

Talks of Heisman have never been stronger for Penix Jr. The College football landscape is brimming with anticipation going into Week 7. The undefeated Washington Huskies (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) will be facing the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-5, 0-3 Pac-12) in their next game.

Michael Penix Jr. Heisman Odds

In the midst of Pac-12 chaos, Heisman odds have witnessed significant shifts. Five quarterbacks from the conference now ranking among the top 17 are in contention, according to BetMGM.

The latest standout in the Heisman race is Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The Huskies QB leads the pack in Heisman odds after defeating the Oregon Ducks and maintaining an undefeated record.

Penix Jr. Heisman odds are soaring after the decisive 36-33 victory over the Oregon Ducks. The Indiana transfer was dominant throughout the game. He threw for 302 yards and four touchdowns and had a completion rate of 59.4%.

There’s a lot of college football season yet to unfold. The Pac-12's fate in the playoff race remains uncertain, and the Heisman journey for Michael Penix Jr. is certainly an intriguing one.