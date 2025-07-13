CFB insider David Pollack names ACC team on track for massive upgrade as Clemson & UNC look for breakout season in 2025

ACC teams have been very active since the end of the 2024 season. From the UNC Tar Heels hiring Bill Belichick to the Miami Hurricanes bringing in Carson Beck, and the Clemson Tigers getting at least one more season from Cade Klubnik. The ACC stands to be one of the most competitive conferences in college football.

Ad

However, college football insider David Pollack picked out a potential sleeper giant in the conference. Speaking on his podcast, "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack," he said:

"Here is the one thing I'll say about Virginia and Tony Elliott: they have not been good, but they, for the first time, are spending resources now and bringing guys in.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They are trying to win. For a while, it was like, 'No, I am not going to do that.' But they are actually trying to bring people in and trying to make it work."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Cavaliers finished with a 5-7 record and missed out on the postseason. However, it's looking like the front office is giving Tony Elliott the much-needed resources he needs to make the program competitive.

The Virginia Cavaliers will start the 2025 season against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Clemson and UNC set for breakout seasons in 2025

The Dabo Swinney-led Clemson Tigers will enter the 2025 college football season with a point to prove. The Tigers had an impressive regular season, only to be swiftly eliminated in the expanded college football playoffs by the Texas Longhorns.

The Tigers will rely on the heroics of Cade Klubnik, who opted to return for one more season rather than declare for the 2025 NFL draft. Klubnik is a Heisman Trophy favorite, and he'll look to give the Clemson Tigers a befitting parting gift before declaring for the 2026 draft.

Ad

The UNC Tar Heels pulled off one of the biggest coups in modern college football history as they secured the signature of six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick. Belichick will take charge in Chapel Hill for the 2025 season and beyond.

The Tar Heels haven't been a genuine college football playoff contender in years. However, the presence of Bill Belichick on the touchline should add a new fear factor to opponents in the upcoming campaign.

The Virginia Cavaliers might have made some much-needed improvements. But they're still some way from competing with the major players in the ACC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.