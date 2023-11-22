CFB Insider drops list of teams leaving ACC with Clemson and FSU being front runners in upcoming wave of conference realignment

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has been one of the top college football conferences but with the Pac-12 Conference in shambles, they could be next. With a lot of issues in terms of keeping their top teams happy and the Big Ten, Southeastern and Big 12 Conferences all looking to add to their incredible roster of schools, it would not be shocking to see more conference realignment during the next offseason.

College football Insider Greg Swaim reported how the ACC could be ransacked throughout the upcoming season:

"BREAKING: There will be teams announcing exits from the #ACC, possibly before end of 2023. Most notably #FSU and #Clemson, but #UNV, #UVA, #TheU and others are coveted by the #B1G and/or the #SEC, while the #Big12 looking at #CardNation, #NCState, #VT and #Pitt, among others."

With the ACC, there has been a lot of talk of unhappiness that we have covered but seeing potentially eight different programs exiting would leave the conference in shambles, similar to how the Pac-12 is now down to two programs after the college football season.

Why are teams looking to leave the ACC?

The ACC has a lot of aspects that make it a great league but the major thing it does not have is a valuable television contract. Currently, the conference is in the midst of a 20-year media rights deal that will not expire until after the 2036 college football season. The length of the deal provides security but the money aspect is not adequate compared to the rest of the Power Five conferences.

There were reports throughout the offseason that the Clemson Tigers found a way to break the Grant of Rights and potentially move to the SEC. Getting more money and joining a more valuable conference makes things clear as to why teams would want to leave.

What could happen to the Atlantic Coast Conference?

The conference is going to be aggressively adding programs as the uneasiness surrounding it will cause some concern. Typically, where there is smoke there is fire, and the conference can ill afford to lose their media rights deal.

The deal is with ESPN but there is a clause that if the conference drops below a certain number of programs, they can re-negotiate the current deal for less money. That would be approached and is likely a significant reason for the conference adding the Stanford Cardinal, SMU Mustangs and California Golden Bears beginning in 2024.