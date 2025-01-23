CFB insider highlights eye-catching fact about Ryan Day & Kirby Smart after Ohio State’s win over Notre Dame

Ryan Day and Kirby Smart are college football national champions with the Ohio State and Georgia Bulldogs, respectively. Day and Smart are household names in college football due to their successes and team-building acumen.

Following the Ohio State Buckeyes' victory against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, On3's J.D. PicKell pointed out an interesting fact. The college football insider wrote on X/Twitter:

"It took Ryan Day and Kirby Smart the same number of seasons to win their first national title as a head coach."

For context, Kirby Smart's first national championship with the Georgia Bulldogs was in 2021, while Ryan Day's first national championship came with the Buckeyes on Monday.

How did Ryan Day and Ohio Buckeyes perform in 2024?

The Ohio State Buckeyes had a splendid season, culminating in their first national football championship in a decade. The Buckeyes compiled a 10-2 regular-season record, only losing to the Oregon Ducks and sworn foes, the Michigan Wolverines.

The Buckeyes then breezed through the playoffs, racking up wins over the Tennessee Volunteers, Ducks and Texas Longhorns, thereby setting up a date with Notre Dame. However, the Fighting Irish were no match for the Buckeyes in the CFP National Championship Game, as they ran out 34-23 winners.

The national title is Ohio State's ninth overall and Ryan Day's first as head coach.

How did Kirby Smart and Georgia Bulldogs perform in 2024?

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs entered the 2024 college football season as one of the favorites. The Bulldogs had a decent but unspectacular regular season, compiling an 11-2 record. Their losses came against the Alabama Crimson Tide and Ole Miss Rebels.

The Bulldogs' highlight of the season was their SEC Championship win over Texas. They beat the Longhorns in overtime to earn a first-round bye in the playoffs.

However, Kirby Smart's side stumbled at the first hurdle, losing to Notre Dame. They'll now look to regroup and push for the third title of the Kirby Smart era in Georgia.

Do you think Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes can repeat as national champions next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

