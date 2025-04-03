CFB insider names one trait $4.3M NIL-valued Carson Beck needs to copy from Cam Ward

Carson Beck is stepping into big shoes as he enters the 2025 college football season. The former Georgia Bulldogs standout, who has a $4.3 million NIL valuation, is replacing Cam Ward as the Miami Hurricanes’ starting quarterback.

Ward spent one season with the Hurricanes, guiding them to a 10-3 record and a bowl game appearance. The pocket-passing quarterback is now the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

College football insider J.D. Pickell has a word of advice for Beck if he hopes to emulate Ward in his first — and potentially only — season at Miami. He said:

"To me what made Cam Ward so different and elevated Miami as a team was Cam Ward was a freaking alpha dude," he said. "That was something that every single person, whether it was someone that was a fan, someone that was in the building, or someone that was coach saw."

"Cam Ward was an alpha and what that did was it set the entire temperature for the locker room."

Pickell continued:

"It set the temperature for the entire team and the conference. Carson Beck, I'm not questioning whether he can do it. My statement rather, is that he has to do it. That has got to be the case for Miami."

Miami teammate compares Carson Beck to Cam Ward

Carson Beck has big shoes to fill in Miami, but running back Mark Fletcher already sees him as an alpha, just like the NFL-bound Cam Ward.

"They are both alphas," Fletcher said (per Sports Illustrated). "They are both alphas for sure. They know what they can do. They know that they are a factor, and they can just sling it.”

Beck spent four seasons at Georgia, beginning his college football career as Stetson Bennett's understudy. He won two College Football Playoff national championships in that role before taking over as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback after Bennett entered the NFL.

He brings championship experience to the Hurricanes, something the Hurricanes could benefit from in 2025. Furthermore, the former Bulldogs QB1 is already bonding well with his new squad.

Center James Brockermeyer spoke about his early interactions with Beck following his transfer:

“I have gotten to know him rather well. He had us over to his house for the Super Bowl game, which was really cool. He took the time, got us food and it was awesome. Anytime a QB does something like that for us, we are very appreciative of him. And we are excited for the future with him.”

Carson Beck's first game with the Hurricanes could be against Notre Dame on Sunday, Aug. 31.

