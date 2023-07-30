CFB insider reveals Arizona to Big 12 a done deal and drops a deadline for the Big 12 expansion, extending to 14 programs

Arizona is reportedly set to depart the Pac-12 to join Colorado in the Big 12. The university has been in the rumors of a potential realignment over the last couple of months and with the latest development, that could soon become a reality.

According to college football insider Greg Swaim, Arizona's move to the Big 12 is a done deal. In what will be a huge blow for the Pac-12, the university is expected to officially announce its intention to exit the conference on or before Tuesday.

The Wildcats become the latest Pac-12 team to jump ship amid the conference's struggle to secure a new media deal. Like Colorado, Arizona previously had the intention to wait for the finalization of the new media deal before making its exit decision, but this won't be happening anymore.

SWAIM SHOW @GSwaim pic.twitter.com/5wkkOxwjVW Tucsony tells us that Arizona to the #Big12 is now a "done deal" and "this will happen on or before Tuesday", which is consistent with what three others who follow Wildcats have told us. #BearDown

Where does Arizona's exit leave the Pac-12?

The membership of the Pac-12 drops to eight when the Wildcats finally confirm their exit. This further places the future and survival of the conference in huge doubt. The Pac-12 might apparently be left to die, as a number of college football analysts had predicted.

The Pac-12 has struggled to secure a new media deal over the last couple of months. The conference has held talks with a good number of television networks across the country in the long months of negotiations. However, none has yielded the needed result.

The Wildcats' exit further makes the conference less attractive to television networks. The Bearcats are one of the most prominent teams in the conference, and their exit isn't a good one for its future. It effectively places the conference on the brink of collapse.

With Arizona and Colorado exiting, the Pac-12 might not have a future in the college sports landscape. This will make the effort to secure a new media deal even more difficult, with other top teams in the conference potentially securing a move elsewhere.

Mark Alter (Jacked/Handsum) @d1father Per my sources: hearing rumors Arizona wildcats 2 Big12 is done deal



-mark

End of the road for UConn and Gonzaga

ESPN revealed on Friday that the Big 12 is only considering expanding to 14 teams. This came after the conference's athletic directors had a meeting with Commissioner Brett Yormark on Friday, following the announcement of Colorado's realignment.

This effectively ends the bid of UConn and Gonzaga to join the Big 12. The two universities were previously considered due to their basketball prowess. Brett Yormark holds the ambition of building Big 12 basketball appeal and sees the two as good options.

However, with the latest development concerning Arizona, it's safe to say this is the end of the road for the two college basketball powerhouses.