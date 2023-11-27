Following the conclusion of the 2023 college football regular season, the playoffs are ahead of us. However, there is still some uncertainty about the four teams proceeding to the College Football Playoff as the top 8 teams in the ranking still have a chance.

The competition for the playoff spot in this season is probably the most intense since the creation of the post-season tournament. Four teams have ended the regular season unbeaten while four others have recorded just one loss.

With championship games still to play, there's a lot that could change in the rankings. In this article, we take a look at the Power Five conferences and their teams with playoff chances.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

SEC

The SEC has been dominant in the college football landscape over the years. The conference has notably claimed 12 of the last 16 national titles and remains in contention this season.

Defending champion Georgia appear to be on the route to the CFP after maintaining an unbeaten run in the regular. The Bulldogs are set to play Alabama, who are also hopeful for a spot, in the SEC championship game. A win could increase the Crimson Tide’s chances.

Big Ten

The Big Ten had Michigan and Ohio State in the CFP last season and both teams were in contention for the most part of this season. However, both might not make it to the playoffs.

Michigan defeated Ohio State on Saturday to hand them their first loss of the season. While this raised the Wolverines' chances, it had a negative effect on that of the Buckeyes. A win for Michigan in the Big Ten championship game against Iowa secures the program a CFP spot.

Pac-12

The fate of the Pac-12 in the college football world has been unfortunate. However, the conference teams have been impressive this season, especially Washington and Oregon.

The Huskies have been unbeaten this season and have a strong chance to reach the playoffs. The Ducks' only loss came against the Huskies whom they will face in the Pac-12 championship game. The winner between the two new Big Ten teams might be the CFP candidate.

ACC

After missing out last season, the ACC might have a candidate in the CFP this season and it won’t be Clemson this time. Florida State has had a superb regular season with zero losses.

While the Seminoles have a strong chance of reaching the playoffs, it's quite important that they win the ACC championship game against Louisville. Their strength of schedules wasn’t so elite this season, which means they have to maintain the unbeaten run to be guaranteed.

Big 12

Once again, the Big 12 might be the only Power Five conference that misses out on a CFP spot this season. The league hasn't had a participant since Oklahoma during the 2018 season.

Texas had a resurgence this season and looked like the team was playoff-bound early on in the season. However, a loss to Oklahoma in Week 6 affected their chances. Nonetheless, the Longhorns still have a playoff chance but they must win the Big 12 championship at least.