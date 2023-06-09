Ladd McConkey has put together two consecutive strong seasons for the Georgia Bulldogs. While the wide receiver was eligible for the 2023 NFL draft, he chose to remain in college for an additional season with the hopes of boosting his draft stock. Long-time scout Jim Nagy believes that McConkey will do just that.

"This guy, @GeorgiaFootball WR Ladd McConkey, generated good discussion among group of former NFL players during tape study session at Day 1 of Senior Bowl Scout School yesterday," Nagy tweeted. "We predict he’s far more talented than many people will give him credit for in early stages of pre-draft process—perhaps until they see him up-close in Mobile. Plenty to like on junior tape.

"High-4.3/low-4.4 play speed. Can accelerate & decelerate. Gets deep. Creates after catch. Outside/inside position flex. Sturdy. Highly competitive blocker. Legit next-level PR skills. If @laddmcconkey02 cleans up some untimely drops he’ll have chance to ascend to Top-100 prospect by next April. #BestoftheBest #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jim Nagy @JimNagy_SB



We predict he’s far more talented than many people will give him credit for in early stages of… This guy, @GeorgiaFootball WR Ladd McConkey, generated good discussion among group of former NFL players during tape study session at Day 1 of Senior Bowl Scout School yesterday.We predict he’s far more talented than many people will give him credit for in early stages of… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… This guy, @GeorgiaFootball WR Ladd McConkey, generated good discussion among group of former NFL players during tape study session at Day 1 of Senior Bowl Scout School yesterday.We predict he’s far more talented than many people will give him credit for in early stages of… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/EcPXesUc9m

McConkey finished second on the Bulldogs in receptions and receiving yards while tying with star tight end Brock Bowers for the team lead in touchdowns. Furthermore, he offers plenty of upside as a punt returner.

If Ladd McConkey continues his upwards trajectory for the third straight season, Nagy, who spent 18 years scouting at the professional level, believes that he has the opportunity to become a top 100 selection.

How has Ladd McConkey performed in his college career?

Ladd McConkey joined the Georgia Bulldogs as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class before sitting out his true freshman season as a redshirt and scout team member.

McConkey had a breakout season in 2021 as he caught 31 passes for 447 yards and five touchdowns. He added 44 rushing yards and one touchdown on four carries. McConkey also returned five punts for 82 yards. The Bulldogs were able to win the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Last season, Ladd McConkey improved further. He finished with 58 receptions for 762 yards and seven touchdowns. He ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries, while returning 16 punts for 197 yards. McConkey was named second-team All-SEC while Georgia won its second consecutive national championship.

Poll : 0 votes