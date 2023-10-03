CFB Week 6 DFS: Best lineup for daily college fantasy football | October 4

We only have two Wednesday games on the Week 6 college football slate. Finding production and value in fantasy football is critical for Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee and Florida International vs. New Mexico State. There are some players you should focus on. So, let's discuss which key players you need to make money here.

Quarterback

Diego Pavia, New Mexico State ($7,300)

Diego Pavia has been the leading passer and rusher for the New Mexico State Aggies, so he is going to get a bunch of fantasy points. He has four touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last two games and is being protected, as he has not been sacked more than twice in any of his previous four games.

Pavia has posted over 20 fantasy points in three of his last four games. So, he should do well here and not turn the ball over. Expect a lot of fantasy points against Florida International, which allows 447.2 total yards per game.

Running back

Malik Jackson, Jacksonville State ($6,900)

Malik Jackson should continue to dominate as he will get the ball often and has 100+ rushing yards in three of his last four games. He also has ten receptions and will often be seen in the passing game. So, grab Jackson here due to his overall involvement in the game.

Shomari Lawrence, Florida International ($6,200)

Shomari Lawrence has been doing well throughout the season but getting fewer carries, as he has had 15 rushes in his previous two games. However, he is the leading rusher for the Panthers and should be in the game. New Mexico State allows 146.2 rushing yards per game, which gives Florida International another great option.

Wide receiver

Jonathan Brady, New Mexico State ($5,200)

The stack of having Pavia and Jonathan Brady should give us many points in our lineup as we are pairing the best quarterback/wide receiver duo on the slate. Brady is averaging 50.4 yards per game and is coming off a game against Hawaii, where he did not get involved. Averaging 25.2 receiving yards per catch should help us, and against Florida International, he should find the end zone.

Elijah Metcalf, Middle Tennessee ($6,000)

Elijah Metcalf is an outstanding wide receiver and has been doing well throughout his last two games, in which he had 16 receptions. Expect him to continue to step up and be involved in the offense. If he can find the end zone, that's a bonus.

Kris Mitchell, Florida International ($6,400)

Kris Mitchell has been doing well and is the top receiver for Florida International. He is averaging 114 receiving yards in his previous four games and has four touchdowns in that span. He will get the ball thrown in his direction often and get some receptions. New Mexico State allows 241.6 passing yards per game, so he should be getting the ball in his hands enough to control this game.