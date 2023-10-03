CFB Week 6 DFS: Best lineup for daily college fantasy football | October 5

There are two games on Wednesday's slate of Week 6 college football: Sam Houston Bearkats vs. Liberty Flames and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. With limited options, we need to figure things out and create a strong lineup. So, let's look at our options in this slate to win some money.

Quarterback

Austin Reed, Western Kentucky ($8,800)

Reed is the best quarterback in the two games, which means we need to go with him here. He has thrown for at least 200 passing yards in every game this season and has only been sacked twice. In every game outside of facing Ohio State, Reed also has thrown for multiple touchdown passes. Reed also has attempted at least three rushing attempts every game as well, so go with him to be a great quarterback play.

Running back

Tyer Shelton, Louisiana Tech ($5,900)

Shelton has been doing extremely well throughout the season and should do well here, averaging 8.6 rushing yards per attempt. He has eclipsed 100 rushing yards in his last two games and a rushing touchdown in his last three games. Expect the game plan to see Shelton getting some carries and doing well here.

Quinton Cooley, Liberty ($5,300)

There are not many strong running backs on this slate and Quinton Cooley should be a big player here. He has run the football at least 12 times in three of the last four games and at least 100 yards in two of the last three games. Cooley is running the ball for 6.1 yards per carry and should do well here. Sam Houston is allowing 184.5 rushing yards per game and Cooley should do well here.

Wide receiver

Smoke Harris, Louisiana Tech ($7,300)

Harris is the top receiver for the Bulldogs program and has been getting the ball thrown his way. After a disappointing game last week against UTEP, this is a chance for him to do well. Western Kentucky allows 267.6 passing yards per game, so he should be a huge threat in this game.

Treon Sibley, Liberty ($5,000)

Wide receiver Sibley has been the best pass-catcher for Liberty. He has been getting more yards per reception and has recorded a touchdown grab in each of the previous two games. He should do well and get some solid fantasy points for our lineups.

Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky ($7,700)

Corley has done well this season and has at least eight receptions in each of his three previous games. He is going to get the majority of the target share from Reed, and this is the best stack on the slate you can make. He is also a sneaky candidate for a rushing attempt, so there is always a chance for some tenths of a point there.