CFB Week 6 DFS: Best lineup for daily college fantasy football | October 7

Week 6 of the college football season is rolling out, and the main slate of games for DFS looks exciting, with a dozen games to choose from in the afternoon slate. Let's explore the slate of games and create our lineup so that we wind up with some extra cash in our pockets.

Quarterback

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma ($8,900)

Taking the biggest quarterback on the slate is exciting. Looking at his performance last week against Iowa State, Gabriel finished with 44.3 fantasy points in a three-touchdown game. People are going to be scared against Texas here, but the Longhorns are not going to get interceptions in this game and Gabrile is going to find the end zone a few times.

Running Back

Montrell Johnson Jr., Florida ($5,800)

At this price point, weeks 2 and 3 production are preferred, but going up against Vanderbilt is a matchup one should take advantage of. Johnson Jr. has shown the ability to catch passes and has recorded double-digit carries in his last four games. The Commodores are struggling against the run with 147.8 rushing yards per game, so expect Johnson Jr. to dominate here.

Will Shipley, Clemson ($6,400)

Shipley has been playing well to begin the season and did okay last week, averaging 4.9 yards per rush and 5.6 yards per catch this year. He has three total touchdowns in his last two games. As long as he gets touchdowns, we will be in a great position.

Wide Receiver

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State ($8,900)

Having an elite wide receiver gives us a chance to dominate as Marvin Harrison Jr. should have a huge game. Going up against Maryland, this game should be close and make things close to continue throwing the football. Coming off a disappointing game last time out, they should do well here. Averaging 19.8 receiving yards per catch this season should get us a handful of points as he is averaging 28.3 fantasy points in his last three games. Even with the ankle injury, Harrison Jr. should be in a great spot to play well here.

London Humphreys, Vanderbilt ($4,800)

If you can't tell, we are buying into the bounce-back game, and getting London Humphreys here is critical against Florida. Humphreys is the third-best receiver for the Commodores, so he should remain open throughout the game. He has a base of three catches but has had 100 receiving yards in two of the last three games. Expect him to get some yards after the catch and with the price tag having a lot of upside.

Eugene Wilson III, Florida ($5,000)

Vandy allows 261 passing yards per game, so pairing him with Montrell Johnson Jr. gives us two points of attack on this Vanderbilt defense. He has improved on his reception total in three games, as he has not played since Sept. 16. Wilson III is tied for second in the program in receptions and third in receiving yards, so he should find himself open against a lesser cornerback or linebacker and excel here.