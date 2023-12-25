Caleb Williams was at the receiving end after he posted some holiday photos on his Instagram account. The USC quarterback instantly faced backlash regarding a couple of photos.

The photos were of his girlfriend, but Williams did not reveal her face. Fans were not happy with the move.

They took digs at Williams through the comment section.

Here are some of the comments.

Screenshot via Instagram (@ayeeecaleb)

At the moment it's unclear who the girl is with Caleb Williams. However, Williams' maneuver did not get the approval of fans.

Caleb Williams: 2024 NFL draft outlook

The star quarterback for USC is raising eyebrows as a potential gem in the 2024 NFL draft. Despite his impressive college career and accolades, including winning the Heisman trophy and Maxwell Award, Williams seems to be flying under the radar in draft discussions.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound quarterback was a five-star recruit. He initially made waves at Oklahoma in 2021, where he took over the starting position midseason. He finished with 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Williams didn’t look back after he left the Sooners to join USC. He had a breakout season with the USC Trojans, recording 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns passing and 113-382-10 on the ground.

Positives in Williams' game include his productivity as a 33-game starter, excellent field vision and the ability to make good decisions under pressure. He is known for his patient approach, working through full-field progressions to find open receivers.

Williams stands out with his improvisational playmaking talent, displaying exceptional movement in the backfield and the ability to extend plays.

However, some concerns have been raised about his height, occasional decision-making under pressure and ball security issues in the 2023 season. Despite these, Williams is hailed as a football magician with creative playmaking skills that set him apart.

With his natural feel for the game, Caleb Williams is positioned to be a high-end franchise quarterback, and the notion that he might not end up as the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft seems shocking.

