  Charlotte vs. UNC projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2| 2025-26 College football season

Charlotte vs. UNC projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2| 2025-26 College football season

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Sep 06, 2025 13:00 GMT
NCAA Football: Texas Christian at North Carolina - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Texas Christian at North Carolina - Source: Imagn

After an uninspiring start to his college coaching life, Bill Belichick will have another go in Week 2 with Charlotte vs. UNC. The game is set to be played at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, with kickoff at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The in-state rivalry is one of Week 2’s most anticipated games, with a lot at stake for the Tar Heels coach. Below are the projected lineups for the teams.

Charlotte vs. UNC projected starting lineup for Week 2

Charlotte’s projected starting lineup

The following is the projected starting lineup for Charlotte on offense against UNC:

Position

No.

Starters

QB

15

Conner Harrell

RB

21

Henry Rutledge

WR-X

8

Sean Brown

WR-Z

4

Justin Olson

WR-H

11

KD Hunter-Gibson

TE

0

Joey Bearns III

LT

56

Andrew Adair

LG

57

Mason Bowers

C

65

Boston Brinkley

RG

76

Isaiah Bullerdick

RT

55

Mo Clipper Jr.

The following is the projected starting lineup for Charlotte on defense against UNC:

Position.

No

Starters

DE

97

Jalar Holley

DT

90

Chris Morton

DT

55

Cheick Kaba

DE

10

Jorel Liverpool

LB1

30

Braden Mullen

LB2

41

Justin Hayes

LB3

36

Parker Startz

CB1

6

Ja’Qurious Conley

CB2

43

Randy Franklin

SS

12

CJ Clinkscales Jr.

FS

25

Dy’Lon Womack

Here’s Charlotte’s projected starting lineup on special teams against UNC:

Position

No.

Starters

PK

37

Liam Boyd

P

92

Andrew Bennett

LS

39

Colby Garfield

UNC’s projected starting lineup

Here’s UNC’s projected starting lineup on offense against Charlotte:

Position

No.

Starters

QB

14

Max Johnson

RB

23

Charleston French

WR-X

11

Paul Billups II

WR-Z

3

Chris Culliver

WR-H

15

Nathan Leacock

TE

89

Paul Barton II

LT

68

Aidan Banfield

LG

58

Austin Blaske

C

71

William Boone

RG

78

Trevyon Green

RT

66

Jordan Hall

Below is UNC’s projected starting lineup on defense against Charlotte:

Position

No.

Starters

DE

9

Melkart Abou-Jaoude

DT

94

Isaiah Johnson

DT

92

CJ Mims

DE

8

Smith Vilbert

LB1

4

Mikai Gbayor

LB2

40

Tyler Thompson

LB3

30

Evan Bennett

CB1

26

Khalil Conley

CB2

32

Jermaine Anderson

SS

29

Marcus Allen

FS

31

Will Hardy

The following are UNC’s projected starters on special teams against Charlotte:

Position

No.

Starters

PK

90

Rece Verhoff

P

93

Jacob Horvath

LS

48

Gannon Burt

Charlotte vs. UNC Depth Chart for Week 2

Charlotte 49ers Depth Chart

Here’s Charlotte’s depth chart for offense:

Position

No.

Player Name

QB

15

Conner Harrell

QB

12

Grayson Loftis

QB

16

Luke McNulty

RB

21

Henry Rutledge

RB

23

CJ Stokes

RB

6

Rod Gainey Jr.

WR

8

Sean Brown

WR

4

Justin Olson

WR

11

KD Hunter-Gibson

WR

10

Ta'ir Brooks

TE

0

Joey Bearns III

TE

85

Jason Jeffares

TE

17

Gus McGee

OL

56

Andrew Adair

OL

57

Mason Bowers

OL

65

Boston Brinkley

OL

76

Isaiah Bullerdick

OL

55

Mo Clipper Jr.

Here’s Charlotte’s depth chart for defense:

Position

No.

Player Name

DE

55

Cheick Kaba

DE

10

Jorel Liverpool

DE

7

DJ Burgess

NT

51

Jamarrion Solomon

NT

50

Ayo Tifase

DT

15

Mayco Williams

DT

97

Jalar Holley

DT

18

Zion Shockley

DT

99

Jaylen Doss

RUSH

44

Braden Mullen

RUSH

24

Jaylon Johnson

RUSH

32

Curtis Simpson

WLB

35

Shay Taylor

WLB

19

Kadin Schmitz

WLB

30

Stellan Bowman

MLB

40

Reid Williford

MLB

13

Gavin Willis

LB

41

Justin Hayes

Below is Charlotte’s depth chart for special teams:

Position

No.

Player Name

K

37

Liam Boyd

P

92

Andrew Bennett

LS

39

Colby Garfield

UNC Tar Heels Depth Chart

The Tar Heels’ depth chart on the offense is as follows:

Position

No.

Player Name

QB

7

Gio Lopez

QB

14

Max Johnson

RB

4

Caleb Hood

RB

28

Benjamin Hall

RB

21

Davion Gause

WR

1

Jordan Shipp

WR

15

Nathan Leacock

WR

3

Chris Culliver

WR

8

Kobe Paysour

WR

0

Alex Taylor

TE

80

Jordan Owens

TE

18

Connor Cox

TE

19

Jake Johnson

LT

71

William Boone

LG

68

Aidan Banfield

C

53

Christo Kelly

RG

52

Daniel King

RT

55

Jakai Moore

Here’s the Tar Heels’ defensive depth chart:

Position

No.

Player Name

DE

8

Smith Vilbert

DE

25

Joseph Mupoyi

DT

94

Isaiah Johnson

DT

90

Xavier Lewis

LB

4

Mikai Gbayor

LB

40

Tyler Thompson

LB

30

Evan Bennett

CB

26

Khalil Conley

CB

32

Jermaine Anderson

SS

29

Marcus Allen

FS

31

Will Hardy

Here’s a look at the Tar Heels’ depth chart on special teams:

Position

No.

Player Name

PK

97

Guytano Bartolomeo

P

93

Jacob Horvath

LS

48

Gannon Burt

How to watch Charlotte vs. UNC? TV Channel and live stream details

The Charlotte vs. UNC Week 2 game is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be live on ESPN+. The game can also be livestreamed on Fubo.

Some key details for the Charlotte vs. UNC game:

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 6
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Fubo
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Edited by Kayode Akinwumi
