Charlotte vs. UNC projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2| 2025-26 College football season
After an uninspiring start to his college coaching life, Bill Belichick will have another go in Week 2 with Charlotte vs. UNC. The game is set to be played at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, with kickoff at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.
The in-state rivalry is one of Week 2’s most anticipated games, with a lot at stake for the Tar Heels coach. Below are the projected lineups for the teams.
Charlotte vs. UNC projected starting lineup for Week 2
The following is the projected starting lineup for Charlotte on offense against UNC:
Position
No.
Starters
QB
15
Conner Harrell
RB
21
Henry Rutledge
WR-X
8
Sean Brown
WR-Z
4
Justin Olson
WR-H
11
KD Hunter-Gibson
TE
0
Joey Bearns III
LT
56
Andrew Adair
LG
57
Mason Bowers
C
65
Boston Brinkley
RG
76
Isaiah Bullerdick
RT
55
Mo Clipper Jr.
The following is the projected starting lineup for Charlotte on defense against UNC:
Position.
No
Starters
DE
97
Jalar Holley
DT
90
Chris Morton
DT
55
Cheick Kaba
DE
10
Jorel Liverpool
LB1
30
Braden Mullen
LB2
41
Justin Hayes
LB3
36
Parker Startz
CB1
6
Ja’Qurious Conley
CB2
43
Randy Franklin
SS
12
CJ Clinkscales Jr.
FS
25
Dy’Lon Womack
Here’s Charlotte’s projected starting lineup on special teams against UNC:
Position
No.
Starters
PK
37
Liam Boyd
P
92
Andrew Bennett
LS
39
Colby Garfield
UNC’s projected starting lineup
Here’s UNC’s projected starting lineup on offense against Charlotte:
Position
No.
Starters
QB
14
Max Johnson
RB
23
Charleston French
WR-X
11
Paul Billups II
WR-Z
3
Chris Culliver
WR-H
15
Nathan Leacock
TE
89
Paul Barton II
LT
68
Aidan Banfield
LG
58
Austin Blaske
C
71
William Boone
RG
78
Trevyon Green
RT
66
Jordan Hall
Below is UNC’s projected starting lineup on defense against Charlotte:
Position
No.
Starters
DE
9
Melkart Abou-Jaoude
DT
94
Isaiah Johnson
DT
92
CJ Mims
DE
8
Smith Vilbert
LB1
4
Mikai Gbayor
LB2
40
Tyler Thompson
LB3
30
Evan Bennett
CB1
26
Khalil Conley
CB2
32
Jermaine Anderson
SS
29
Marcus Allen
FS
31
Will Hardy
The following are UNC’s projected starters on special teams against Charlotte:
Position
No.
Starters
PK
90
Rece Verhoff
P
93
Jacob Horvath
LS
48
Gannon Burt
Charlotte vs. UNC Depth Chart for Week 2
Charlotte 49ers Depth Chart
Here’s Charlotte’s depth chart for offense:
Position
No.
Player Name
QB
15
Conner Harrell
QB
12
Grayson Loftis
QB
16
Luke McNulty
RB
21
Henry Rutledge
RB
23
CJ Stokes
RB
6
Rod Gainey Jr.
WR
8
Sean Brown
WR
4
Justin Olson
WR
11
KD Hunter-Gibson
WR
10
Ta'ir Brooks
TE
0
Joey Bearns III
TE
85
Jason Jeffares
TE
17
Gus McGee
OL
56
Andrew Adair
OL
57
Mason Bowers
OL
65
Boston Brinkley
OL
76
Isaiah Bullerdick
OL
55
Mo Clipper Jr.
Here’s Charlotte’s depth chart for defense:
Position
No.
Player Name
DE
55
Cheick Kaba
DE
10
Jorel Liverpool
DE
7
DJ Burgess
NT
51
Jamarrion Solomon
NT
50
Ayo Tifase
DT
15
Mayco Williams
DT
97
Jalar Holley
DT
18
Zion Shockley
DT
99
Jaylen Doss
RUSH
44
Braden Mullen
RUSH
24
Jaylon Johnson
RUSH
32
Curtis Simpson
WLB
35
Shay Taylor
WLB
19
Kadin Schmitz
WLB
30
Stellan Bowman
MLB
40
Reid Williford
MLB
13
Gavin Willis
LB
41
Justin Hayes
Below is Charlotte’s depth chart for special teams:
Position
No.
Player Name
K
37
Liam Boyd
P
92
Andrew Bennett
LS
39
Colby Garfield
UNC Tar Heels Depth Chart
The Tar Heels’ depth chart on the offense is as follows:
Position
No.
Player Name
QB
7
Gio Lopez
QB
14
Max Johnson
RB
4
Caleb Hood
RB
28
Benjamin Hall
RB
21
Davion Gause
WR
1
Jordan Shipp
WR
15
Nathan Leacock
WR
3
Chris Culliver
WR
8
Kobe Paysour
WR
0
Alex Taylor
TE
80
Jordan Owens
TE
18
Connor Cox
TE
19
Jake Johnson
LT
71
William Boone
LG
68
Aidan Banfield
C
53
Christo Kelly
RG
52
Daniel King
RT
55
Jakai Moore
Here’s the Tar Heels’ defensive depth chart:
Position
No.
Player Name
DE
8
Smith Vilbert
DE
25
Joseph Mupoyi
DT
94
Isaiah Johnson
DT
90
Xavier Lewis
LB
4
Mikai Gbayor
LB
40
Tyler Thompson
LB
30
Evan Bennett
CB
26
Khalil Conley
CB
32
Jermaine Anderson
SS
29
Marcus Allen
FS
31
Will Hardy
Here’s a look at the Tar Heels’ depth chart on special teams:
Position
No.
Player Name
PK
97
Guytano Bartolomeo
P
93
Jacob Horvath
LS
48
Gannon Burt
How to watch Charlotte vs. UNC? TV Channel and live stream details
The Charlotte vs. UNC Week 2 game is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be live on ESPN+. The game can also be livestreamed on Fubo.
Some key details for the Charlotte vs. UNC game:
Date: Saturday, Sept. 6
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN+
Live Stream: Fubo
