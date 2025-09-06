Charlotte vs. UNC projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2| 2025-26 College football season

After an uninspiring start to his college coaching life, Bill Belichick will have another go in Week 2 with Charlotte vs. UNC. The game is set to be played at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, with kickoff at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The in-state rivalry is one of Week 2’s most anticipated games, with a lot at stake for the Tar Heels coach. Below are the projected lineups for the teams.

Charlotte vs. UNC projected starting lineup for Week 2

Charlotte’s projected starting lineup

The following is the projected starting lineup for Charlotte on offense against UNC:

Position No. Starters QB 15 Conner Harrell RB 21 Henry Rutledge WR-X 8 Sean Brown WR-Z 4 Justin Olson WR-H 11 KD Hunter-Gibson TE 0 Joey Bearns III LT 56 Andrew Adair LG 57 Mason Bowers C 65 Boston Brinkley RG 76 Isaiah Bullerdick RT 55 Mo Clipper Jr.

The following is the projected starting lineup for Charlotte on defense against UNC:

Position. No Starters DE 97 Jalar Holley DT 90 Chris Morton DT 55 Cheick Kaba DE 10 Jorel Liverpool LB1 30 Braden Mullen LB2 41 Justin Hayes LB3 36 Parker Startz CB1 6 Ja’Qurious Conley CB2 43 Randy Franklin SS 12 CJ Clinkscales Jr. FS 25 Dy’Lon Womack

Here’s Charlotte’s projected starting lineup on special teams against UNC:

Position No. Starters PK 37 Liam Boyd P 92 Andrew Bennett LS 39 Colby Garfield

UNC’s projected starting lineup

Here’s UNC’s projected starting lineup on offense against Charlotte:

Position No. Starters QB 14 Max Johnson RB 23 Charleston French WR-X 11 Paul Billups II WR-Z 3 Chris Culliver WR-H 15 Nathan Leacock TE 89 Paul Barton II LT 68 Aidan Banfield LG 58 Austin Blaske C 71 William Boone RG 78 Trevyon Green RT 66 Jordan Hall

Below is UNC’s projected starting lineup on defense against Charlotte:

Position No. Starters DE 9 Melkart Abou-Jaoude DT 94 Isaiah Johnson DT 92 CJ Mims DE 8 Smith Vilbert LB1 4 Mikai Gbayor LB2 40 Tyler Thompson LB3 30 Evan Bennett CB1 26 Khalil Conley CB2 32 Jermaine Anderson SS 29 Marcus Allen FS 31 Will Hardy

The following are UNC’s projected starters on special teams against Charlotte:

Position No. Starters PK 90 Rece Verhoff P 93 Jacob Horvath LS 48 Gannon Burt

Charlotte vs. UNC Depth Chart for Week 2

Charlotte 49ers Depth Chart

Here’s Charlotte’s depth chart for offense:

Position No. Player Name QB 15 Conner Harrell QB 12 Grayson Loftis QB 16 Luke McNulty RB 21 Henry Rutledge RB 23 CJ Stokes RB 6 Rod Gainey Jr. WR 8 Sean Brown WR 4 Justin Olson WR 11 KD Hunter-Gibson WR 10 Ta'ir Brooks TE 0 Joey Bearns III TE 85 Jason Jeffares TE 17 Gus McGee OL 56 Andrew Adair OL 57 Mason Bowers OL 65 Boston Brinkley OL 76 Isaiah Bullerdick OL 55 Mo Clipper Jr.

Here’s Charlotte’s depth chart for defense:

Position No. Player Name DE 55 Cheick Kaba DE 10 Jorel Liverpool DE 7 DJ Burgess NT 51 Jamarrion Solomon NT 50 Ayo Tifase DT 15 Mayco Williams DT 97 Jalar Holley DT 18 Zion Shockley DT 99 Jaylen Doss RUSH 44 Braden Mullen RUSH 24 Jaylon Johnson RUSH 32 Curtis Simpson WLB 35 Shay Taylor WLB 19 Kadin Schmitz WLB 30 Stellan Bowman MLB 40 Reid Williford MLB 13 Gavin Willis LB 41 Justin Hayes

Below is Charlotte’s depth chart for special teams:

Position No. Player Name K 37 Liam Boyd P 92 Andrew Bennett LS 39 Colby Garfield

UNC Tar Heels Depth Chart

The Tar Heels’ depth chart on the offense is as follows:

Position No. Player Name QB 7 Gio Lopez QB 14 Max Johnson RB 4 Caleb Hood RB 28 Benjamin Hall RB 21 Davion Gause WR 1 Jordan Shipp WR 15 Nathan Leacock WR 3 Chris Culliver WR 8 Kobe Paysour WR 0 Alex Taylor TE 80 Jordan Owens TE 18 Connor Cox TE 19 Jake Johnson LT 71 William Boone LG 68 Aidan Banfield C 53 Christo Kelly RG 52 Daniel King RT 55 Jakai Moore

Here’s the Tar Heels’ defensive depth chart:

Position No. Player Name DE 8 Smith Vilbert DE 25 Joseph Mupoyi DT 94 Isaiah Johnson DT 90 Xavier Lewis LB 4 Mikai Gbayor LB 40 Tyler Thompson LB 30 Evan Bennett CB 26 Khalil Conley CB 32 Jermaine Anderson SS 29 Marcus Allen FS 31 Will Hardy

Here’s a look at the Tar Heels’ depth chart on special teams:

Position No. Player Name PK 97 Guytano Bartolomeo P 93 Jacob Horvath LS 48 Gannon Burt

How to watch Charlotte vs. UNC? TV Channel and live stream details

The Charlotte vs. UNC Week 2 game is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be live on ESPN+. The game can also be livestreamed on Fubo.

Some key details for the Charlotte vs. UNC game:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 6

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Fubo

