Chattanooga vs. Alabama prediction, odds and picks - November 18 | NCAAF season 2023

An interesting non-conference matchup on Saturday afternoon will see the Chattanooga Mocs face off against the eighth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Mocs (7-3) are playing extremely well and are coming off a 17-14 home loss on Nov. 4 against the Furman Paladins. The Crimson Tide (9-1) are on an eight-game winning streak after a 49-21 road victory over the Kentucky Wildcats.

Chattanooga vs. Alabama match details

Fixture: Chattanooga Mocs (7-3) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1)

Date and Time: November 18, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Chattanooga vs. Alabama betting odds

Team Spread Total Chattanooga Mocs +45.5 (-110) Over 49.5 (-110) Alabama Crimson Tide -45.5 (-110) Under 49.5 (-110)

Chattanooga vs. Alabama picks

The Chattanooga Mocs have been very good offensively, and their passing game has been a big part of that. Junior quarterback Chase Artopoeus is 187-of-298 (62.8 completion percentage) for 2,672 yards and 20 passing touchdowns to seven interceptions this season. In his last five games, he has averaged 273 passing yards, but against the Crimson Tide, take the under in passing yards.

The Alabama Crimson Tide has been running the football well, ranking 61st in the country with 162.4 rushing yards per game. Senior running back Jase McClellan has been doing well as he has 145 rushing attempts for 675 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and five rushing touchdowns. He has recorded two rushing touchdowns in his last three games so expect him to find the end zone at least one time in this game.

Chattanooga vs. Alabama key injuries

Chattanooga

No injuries to report

Alabama

Wide receiver Jermaine Burton - Illness(Questionable)

Wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks - Shoulder (Questionable)

Linebacker Deontae Lawson - Foot (Questionable)

Defensive back Jaylen Key - Thigh (Questionable)

Chattanooga vs. Alabama head-to-head

This is the 14th game between the Chattanooga Mocs and the Alabama Crimson Tide squaring off. The Crimson Tide have won all 13 games and are coming off a 31-3 home win in 2016.

Chattanooga vs. Alabama prediction

The Crimson Tide have their sights set on the College Football Playoff and cannot afford to take their foot off the gas. With Alabama aiming to reach the SEC Championship Game, things are looking bright for the Crimson Tide, while the Mocs are nowhere near their opponent's level. Expect Alabama to dominate this game and essentially use it as a warm-up game before returning to SEC action.

Prediction: Alabama Crimson Tide -45.5